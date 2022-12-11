Remembering cherished gifts at Christmas

Unexpected, unique, heartfelt gifts make any Christmas season more memorable. Whether these gifts are complete surprises or pleaded for, the delight on the recipients’ faces make them all worthwhile.

My favorite gift was when I was 12. Anticipation turned to disappointment as I eagerly opened a large box and only found white knee socks. My brother and sister had cool gifts like jewelry, football and clothes, and I had socks. My dad told me to look at them. I said that they were white socks. He replied that I needed to take them out and look at them. I listlessly moved them around and found more socks. I know I pouted. He then said I needed to count them. Reluctantly, I pulled several pairs out and found the real gift in the bottom. It was a beautiful baby blue and white battery-operated record player. It played 45 rpm singles and 33 rpm albums. The pout was erased as I jumped up and down. When we traveled to Florida later that day, I sat in the back of our station wagon and when we passed a car, I held it up so people could see what a cool gift I had.

A couple of years later, I got a present from my Aunt Dorothy. It was a hand-knitted, multi-colored Indian-style cape in subdued colors of purple, reds and blues. I still have it.

A friend of mine told the story about the time that her mom allowed her and her siblings to open all their presents before Christmas Day. When they did and they realized that there was nothing to open on Christmas morning, their mom went out and bought a bunch of inexpensive gifts and placed them unwrapped under the tree. When my friend asked if they were for her — her mom said they were for a little girl that didn’t get much for Christmas. My friend pitched a fit, cried and ran to her room. When she settled down, she felt sad and started wrapping things from her room and put them under the tree for the little girl. She worked for hours adding to the gifts. On Christmas morning, her mom laughed until she cried as she told her all the gifts were hers.

For Christmas 2011, I wrote and bound books for my five grandchildren ages 8 to 16. They were the main characters, and I added photographs of them, using an app to make them look like sketches before putting them into the pages of their books. Curran’s story, “Gold in Them Thar Hills” was about the mines around his hometown, Spruce Pine. Ashton’s fifth-grade robotics club inspired her story “Ashtwo” and was about androids identical to their creators. Zoe loved playing dress-up, so her story, “Grand Design” was about the fashion world. Taylor’s “Yesterday, Today Again” was about a mysterious backpack. Marley’s “Small Once Again” was about a village of tiny people that came to ask for help. One of my favorite Christmas photos is of Curran and Zoe sitting beside my tree, reading their stories before their cousins arrived to get theirs.

So even if your child’s heart’s desire is as simple as a weenie whistle or Mystery Date Game, as in the movie, “The Santa Clause,” or a father, a new house and a baby brother in the 1994 version of “Miracle on 34th Street,” I hope you receive all you need and most of what you want.

Every once in a while, we want to give gifts that cannot be bought. Whether it is a favorite homemade food gone in a flash (like Butterbeer pie) or a treasured family heirloom that lasts through the generations — it sure beats the shine and glitter of commercial products.

I gave my eldest son the quilt that his paternal great-grandmother made for me that he used on his bed as a youth. I plan on giving my sons the baby blankets that I knitted or crocheted while pregnant.

Yes, I am a collector of lots of things, but now and then you just have to give something away to someone that will love and cherish it as much as you do. Merry Christmas!