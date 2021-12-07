REMINDER: Morganton Christmas Parade to kick off at 6 p.m. tonight

The Morganton Downtown Development Association will welcome the Christmas season by hosting a traditional downtown Christmas parade this year.
Local businesses, members of the community and beyond are invited to line the streets of downtown Morganton for the parade, which will be held at 6 p.m. tonight.
Friends and families will be able to enjoy a lineup of floats, Christmas characters and marching bands to spread Christmas cheer throughout downtown. The theme for this year’s parade is “Nature’s Playground.”
Kasey Goodfellow, community events coordinator for the Morganton Main Street Department, is excited to welcome everyone back to the downtown streets for the annual parade.
“We have chosen 'Nature’s Playground' as our theme for the parade this year,” Goodfellow said. “We chose that one because over the past couple years, we’ve been so encouraged to be active outside. So this year, we want everybody to focus on nature and the great outdoors, but add their own special holiday flair to it. I expect that we’ll see lots of Christmas lights, tinsel and everything that you can think of as far as holiday décor.”
Last year’s parade was held as a drive-thru event due to COVID-19.
“We are set to be a traditional parade event, so we’re excited about this because our parade will move this year,” Goodfellow said.
This year’s parade route will run along Green and Sterling streets in downtown Morganton. Goodfellow encourages attendees to arrive early to ensure a good view of the parade.
For those who do not feel comfortable attending in-person or cannot make it to the parade, the event will be broadcast on CoMPAS X-Stream. CoMPAS cable will also air the parade throughout the holiday season, Goodfellow said.
For more information, contact the Morganton Main Street Office at 828-438-5280 or email info@downtownmorganton.com.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.