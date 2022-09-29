Renaissance Festival will not open Oct. 1 due to storm

HUNTERSVILLE - The Carolina Renaissance Festival is unable to open Saturday, Oct. 1 due to potentially unsafe conditions caused by Hurricane Ian.

The Carolina Renaissance Festival’s 29th season opening was scheduled for this Saturday and is now postponed. The festival is typically open rain or shine but considers the amount of projected rainfall and wind conditions caused by Hurricane Ian to be a unique and extreme weather event requiring closure.

Oct. 1 ticketholders for the festival’s newly instated date specific ticketing will receive an automatic refund for Saturday. Opening on Sunday remains an option depending on post-storm conditions and will be announced on the festival website and social media.

The Carolina Renaissance Festival is a medieval amusement park, a 16-stage theater, a 25-acre circus, an arts and crafts fair, a jousting tournament and a feast – all rolled into one non-stop, day-long family adventure.

The festival runs eight consecutive weekends (Saturday and Sunday) from Oct. 1 through Nov. 20, from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., rain or shine.

Online tickets are $32 for adults, $20 for kids ages 5-12; available only online at Carolna.RenFestInfo.com. Children 4 and under are free. Parking is free courtesy of Harris Teeter.

