The Burke County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated fellowship hall at First Presbyterian Church of Morganton on Thursday, Aug. 26. Among those attending the celebration were Tonia Stephenson, president and CEO of the Chamber; Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson; the Rev. John Hagmann, senior pastor at FPC; Sara Kincaid, director of student and young family ministries at FPC; Jane Sohovich, member of the Burke County Board of Education; Dr. Joel Welch, president of Western Piedmont Community College; and various Chamber board members and ambassadors. The church announced on its Facebook page that it will hold praise and worship services in the fellowship hall every Saturday at 6 p.m. Hagmann noted at the ceremony that the congregation worshipped in the fellowship hall years ago when the sanctuary was under construction. For more information, contact the church at 828-437-1811 or visit fpcmorganton.org.
Renovated fellowship hall inspires Saturday services
- Photos by Tammie Gercken, The News Herald
-
-
- 0
