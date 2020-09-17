Renovations begin on Historic Courthouse Square

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Renovations to the Historic Burke County Courthouse Square in downtown Morganton began this week as contractors completed demolition of the Jailhouse Gallery.

In order for contractors to work freely and to keep citizens safe when they are near the construction site, a fence has been placed around the entirety of the courthouse square. The fence will remain in place for the duration of the project, which is expected to be complete by summer 2021.

The renovations to the courthouse square will see the construction of a new amphitheater, common area, and green space on the southern end of the property that everyone will be able to enjoy. As part of these renovations, the stone wall surrounding the square is being restored.

Currently, the original stones are being removed from a portion of the wall that borders North Green Street. These stones are being kept and, once structural improvements are made, the wall will be rebuilt using the original stones.