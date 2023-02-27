VALDESE — The renovations of the Valdese Recreation Center are well on their way and town officials are asking for photos of people throughout the years participating in any type of recreation.

Anyone who wants to share their photos can email them to Valdese Parks and Recreation Director David Andersen at dandersen@valdesenc.gov or drop them off at his office at the recreation center, located at 312 Massel Ave., Valdese. Photos can be scanned and returned to the owner, Andersen said.

Valdese Town Manager Seth Eckard said they will pick some of the photos to use in the recreation center after renovations are complete.

On a recent day at the recreation center, Andersen and Eckard showed off renovation work that is underway.

The gymnasium has a fresh coat of paint, roof trusses have been repaired and painted black and retractable goals were sitting in boxes waiting to be installed.

The gym will be named in honor of former long-time athletic director Wayne Owens. A fundraiser in his honor is helping pay for the gym renovations, which include a new court floor, the installation of retractable bleachers, a retractable dividing curtain, six retractable goals and safety padding for the walls, along with a new scoreboard, paint and repair to trusses.

Donations for the renovations are still being accepted, Andersen said.

Eckard said Andersen was given the direction to renovate or paint or fix everything in the gym.

The back wall of the gym had water stain damage from a roof leak, which has now been fixed. Andersen said the roof trusses have been reinforced, which took a month, and painting the gym took about a month.

The six retractable goals and dividing curtain need to be installed before a new factory-finished wood floor is installed. After that happens, the retractable bleachers will go in, Andersen said. The current gym floor is the original one from the 1930s.

In addition, the gym is getting a new scoreboard. Throughout its history, the gym has had three scoreboards, Andersen said. The oldest scoreboard is being refinished and will be used as an interest piece in the lobby, he said.

Andersen said they will save some of the old flooring in the gym and a woodworker will make two or three art pieces that will be auctioned off and then some other pieces of the floor will be available for people to buy.

In addition to the renovations to the upstairs gym, the gym lobby will get a new look, as will the restrooms. The restroom renovations were well on their way to a fresh look on a recent visit, with new tile and fixtures.

The cost for the upstairs gym, lobby and restroom renovations is $361,735, with $184,139 coming from donations and $177,596 coming from the town of Valdese, according to information from the town.

The downstairs renovations are being funded by the town at a cost of $617,317, according to the town.

The renovations downstairs include the men’s and women’s showers, flooring, lockers, plumbing and countertops in the lobby area. The renovations also include HVAC for the men’s locker area and HVAC for the bowling ally.

Andersen said it has worked out that he anticipates that the gym renovation should be finished around the same time as the downstairs renovations. He hopes to have renovations complete by the end of March.

This is the first major renovation of the center since 1999, Eckard said.