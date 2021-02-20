Repairs to I-240 bridge delayed until Friday

ASHEVILLE — Local transportation officials are postponing a bridge repair project previously scheduled to begin Friday night.

Materials necessary for the operation did not arrive in time to safely perform the work and reopen Interstate 240 to traffic by Monday morning. The work tentatively is scheduled to begin Friday.

Traffic on Interstate 240 will be diverted to the Brevard Road exit ramps and then back to the interstate during that weekend while a N.C. Department of Transportation contractor replaces a beam under the Brevard Road bridge. Traffic is being diverted to the ramps instead of under the bridge to ensure driver safety and also to minimize commuter delays that could occur if the work was performed on weekdays.

The contractor will begin the process of replacing the outside beam on the western side of the bridge. They will use heavy equipment to remove the existing beam, install a new one, and place traffic back on I-240.

An over-height vehicle struck the beam, and traffic on Brevard Road has been restricted from using the shoulder to limit weight on that beam. The private company that damaged the bridge will pay $139,000 for the repairs.