Repairs to I-240 bridge delayed until Friday

ASHEVILLE — Local transportation officials are postponing a bridge repair project previously scheduled to begin Friday night.
Materials necessary for the operation did not arrive in time to safely perform the work and reopen Interstate 240 to traffic by Monday morning. The work tentatively is scheduled to begin Friday.
Traffic on Interstate 240 will be diverted to the Brevard Road exit ramps and then back to the interstate during that weekend while a N.C. Department of Transportation contractor replaces a beam under the Brevard Road bridge. Traffic is being diverted to the ramps instead of under the bridge to ensure driver safety and also to minimize commuter delays that could occur if the work was performed on weekdays.
The contractor will begin the process of replacing the outside beam on the western side of the bridge. They will use heavy equipment to remove the existing beam, install a new one, and place traffic back on I-240.
An over-height vehicle struck the beam, and traffic on Brevard Road has been restricted from using the shoulder to limit weight on that beam. The private company that damaged the bridge will pay $139,000 for the repairs.
This work is weather-dependent and may be postponed. Drivers on I-240 and Brevard Road should expect some delay in this area. Traffic signal timing at the ramp intersections will be adjusted to account for the diverted vehicles.
“We anticipate this to be a straightforward operation,” Division 13 Resident Engineer Chris Deyton said. “Thankfully, the detour, even with the potential for a few minutes of delay, is to simply exit the intestate, cross the road and get back on the interstate.”
In addition to the onsite detour, drivers may use I-240 on the eastern side of Asheville as an alternate route. Drivers heading west on I-26 from south Asheville may take exit 31A to join I-40 East, then take exit 53B to join I-240 West, then use exit 4A to rejoin I-26 West. Drivers on I-26 East from north of Asheville may choose to take I-240 East to exit 9 to I-40 West, then take exit 46A to rejoin I-26 East.
For real-time travel information, visit drivenc.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.