Repairs to start soon on sinkhole in Icard

ICARD — Repairs are set to start soon on a sinkhole in Icard near an Interstate 40 on-ramp.

A pipe failure within North Carolina Department of Transportation maintenance limits on Old N.C. 10, across from Artcraft Press near the I-40 Exit 116 westbound on and off ramp, caused a sinkhole to open up, said NCDOT spokesperson David Uchiyama.

The pipe failure happened at a point of connection between a private drainage system and a state-maintained pipe that goes underneath the road, Uchiyama said. He said NCDOT has been monitoring the location and has been in contact with the property owner.

“Since the condition has worsened, NCDOT maintenance crews are planning to make repairs to the drainage system within the maintenance limits of Old N.C. 10 and restore the paved shoulder once the weather allows us to begin the work,” Uchiyama said.

Repairs could start as early as next week and could take several days to finish, he said. The length of the project will depend on what NCDOT crews find when they begin excavation of the pipe connection.

Drivers should use caution in the area and always remain alert in work zones.