Report: JIRDC found negligent in resident death

Investigation

Broughton Police Department provides coverage for JIRDC. It was that police department that investigated Huffman’s death. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation confirmed to The News Herald that it was not requested to help with the investigation of Huffman’s death.

The incident report from Broughton Police Department said it investigated Huffman’s death as an unattended death and, because of that, requested an autopsy. The incident report says an autopsy was scheduled to be conducted at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem on June 14.

Huffman’s death certificate says the cause of death is pending. The News Herald has requested the autopsy report and as of Friday has not received it.

The incident/investigation report says the supervisor of the cottage saw Huffman around 5:30 p.m. during dinnertime at Ash Cottage. The residents of the cottage are broken up into two groups for meals. The report said after the second group finished eating, staff started cleaning up and the supervisor took the food cart back to the dietary department. When the supervisor returned around 6 p.m., he started checking to see where the residents were.