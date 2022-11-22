Report shows high satisfaction rates among Burke teachers

Burke County Public Schools reported some of the highest rates of teacher satisfaction in the region, according to the results of the latest North Carolina Teacher Working Conditions Survey.

According to the results, presented to the Burke County Board of Education during its Nov. 7 meeting, Burke County Teachers reported the highest rates of teacher satisfaction in District Seven. District Seven encompasses the 13 counties in the northwestern portion of North Carolina.

Overall, 93.5% of Burke County teachers either agreed or strong agreed with the statement that their school “is a good place to work and learn.” Additionally, 89.9% responded that their immediate professional plans call for them to continue to work in BCPS. Statewide, only 83.3% of teachers said their immediate plans called for them to continue teaching at their current district while 84.5% called their district “a good place to work and learn.”

BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan told The News Herald he is grateful the vast majority of teachers in the district took the time to fill it out. Of the 875 teachers who were invited to participate in the survey, 874 responded. All Burke County Teachers were invited to take part in the survey.

In addition to outpacing state averages and neighboring districts, results in Burke County also stacked up well when compared with the last two surveys conducted in 2020 and 2018.

In this year’s survey, teachers consistently reported comparatively higher rates of satisfaction in the areas of time and time management, quality of facilities, community support and involvement, teacher and school leadership, professional development opportunities and teacher retention. Scores in the areas of student conduct and instructional practices were similar to those of previous years.

Burke County Board of Education Chair Wendi Craven said she is pleased with the results of the survey.

“The working environment is on the upswing,” she said. “I want to thank our leadership for being transparent and caring.”

Teacher and school leadership was one of the bright spots in the survey for Burke County with teachers saying they felt supported, trusted and held to high professional standards at rates as much as 15% higher than statewide results. However, 4.96% still responded that their immediate professional plans call for them to leave the profession entirely. This number is up from 3% in the last survey. Statewide nearly 8% said they were planning to leave the profession up by more than 3% compared with two years ago.

BCPS Director of Human Resources Keith Recker believes Burke County’s successes with teacher satisfaction is due to a combination of factors from the area’s natural beauty and amenities to a strong program of support for new teachers and a districtwide commitment to teacher retention. In August, he told The News Herald the district has put teacher recruitment and retention at the forefront of its mission by including it in the new strategic plan.

By the numbers, this strategy seems to be working. As of Nov. 9, Cheryl Shuffler reported the district currently has 12 certified teaching positions unfilled and six openings for Teachers Assistants in addition to openings for Bus Drivers, Cafeteria workers and other support staff.