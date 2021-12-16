Reporter Chrissy Murphy's top 5 stories of 2021

Well, here we are. It's the end of another year, and I'm once again tasked with narrowing down all of my stories to five of my favorites.
From feature stories and crime reports to deep dives into actions by elected officials, here are my top five stories of 2021.
Officials express opposition to bill
State Sen. Warren Daniel believes a bill he recently filed that would change school board an…
After a bill was introduced by Sen. Warren Daniel (R-46) that would have changed municipal election dates for only Burke County to even-numbered years, it caused a clash with local leaders who said they weren't consulted before the bill was introduced. Senior Reporter Sharon McBrayer and I took a deep dive into the bill, giving perspectives from Daniel, local municipal leaders and a local elections official.
Father hopes for change after veteran son's overdose death
Growing up, Kyle Poteat always made his father proud.
It was an honor, albeit a heartbreaking one, to tell the story of Kyle Poteat's life. Poteat, an Army veteran who struggled in his last days with addiction, died from an overdose. His father, Jerry Poteat, said his addiction started from pain medicines prescribed to him while he was in the military. Jerry shared Kyle's story in hopes of saving another family from the path that claimed his son's life.
Murder suspect: 'I deserve the death penalty if I did something like that'
“I’m really, really sorry. I deserve the death penalty if I did something like that," the suspect told News Herald reporters after being charged with murder by police Thursday.
A woman's killing sparked a manhunt in August after investigators said Johnny Setzer, who had been released from jail days before on unrelated warrants, shot her and fled the scene. News Herald reporters were the only journalists on scene when Setzer was taken into custody, and we ended up with an exclusive interview of him as he was walked out of the sheriff's office Aug. 19.
Agencies visit homeless camps to administer hepatitis A vaccines
Health and hygiene can take a backseat when someone is experiencing homelessness, but some of those experiencing homelessness said that's not what hits them the hardest.
“It’s mostly that that’ll bother you more than anything, the way people look at you."
For a few months, Burke County had the highest rate of hepatitis A infections in the state. The outbreak affected those experiencing homeless more than other populations. But this story was about more than vaccines: It gave us an example to see first-hand the problems plaguing those experiencing homelessness. People were willing to be vulnerable with me, and I hope I was able to do their stories justice.
Mr. Grinch nabbed in Glen Alpine after trying to steal Christmas
Mr. Grinch didn't make it very far when he tried to steal a Christmas tree and some presents from The Red Wagon in Glen Alpine. Watch our exclusive interview with him here.
This story may only be a few days old at the time I'm writing this summary, but it was a joy to write and edit the video. The Grinch decided to head to Glen Alpine, but his trip to The Red Wagon got a little hairy when he tried to run off with a Christmas tree and bag of presents. You won't want to miss our exclusive video of his arrest, or what he had to say for himself when all was said and done.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.