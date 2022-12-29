Reporter Jason Koon shares his favorite five stories from 2022

The lifeblood of what makes up a community is its people. Morganton and Burke County are made up of a vibrant cross-section of individuals and personalities who come from different ethnic backgrounds, speak different languages, have different levels of resources available to them and operate under different understandings of how the world works.

My favorite five stories are all about the people I crossed paths with this year. From an annual cultural festival drawing thousands to the area and an ancient religious observance uniting Muslims across the world to a school erasing language achievement barriers to a local legend's retirement and a Ukrainian family starting their new life in the U.S., my favorite five is an attempt to highlight just a few of the people who make up Morganton and Burke County.

I was completely unprepared for the thousands of people, some from the other side of the country, descending on a local farm for a four-day cultural celebration. From traditional dress, to music, games, dancing and food, Hmong New Year is one of our area's biggest annual events and many people who have lived their whole lives in Burke County do not even know it exists.

Imagine a 5-year-old starting school in two different languages. Imagine an English-speaking American family taking a trip to Costa Rica and not worrying about a translator because they can just lean on their 8-year-old's linguistic abilities. The Global Immersion Academy at Mountain View Elementary School educates nearly 200 Kindergarten through fourth graders in English and Spanish, and it is showing signs of becoming one of the districts most successful endeavors to raise test scores and erase educational achievement gaps.

Ukraine dominated the national networks for much of the first part of 2022, so when a Ukrainian family who lived through the nightmare of a Russian invasion ended up settling in Burke County, of course I had to know more about their story.

It started out as a quest. The internet lists a mosque in Morganton with an address, but I had no idea if it was still even open. When I drove by, the building looked empty, no sign, no hint it was even occupied except for the lone American flag waving at the building’s front door.

Every Friday afternoon, however, a few dozen of the faithful gather there to pray, and during Ramadan, the holiest month of the Islamic year, it becomes a center of prayer, worship, service and celebration for Muslims spanning four counties.

For almost 40 years, David Burleson has been one of North Carolina's premier educators. With 32 years of his experience coming in Burke County, it is difficult to find a local resident who has not been impacted by his work. With Burleson's retirement at the end of 2022, I had the pleasure to sit down with him and recount his storied career and hear about the moments that kept him going through the difficult times.