Reporter Tammie Gercken shares her favorite five stories of 2022

My favorite five stories from 2022 all focus on looking back to and learning from history, whether for Burke County Notebook or our Veterans Day edition:

Historic neighborhood sign of family legacy - Burke County Notebook The founders of Huntertown have left an enduring legacy of caring and support among its residents:

A 52-year-old newspaper article sparked a journey up the Yellow Mountain Road to rediscover Huntertown, a historic African American neighborhood in the Lake James community.

Community remembers Marine who never made it home A US Marine Corps officer from Morganton continues to be remembered by his family and the community after he was declared missing in action during the Vietnam War:

Capt. Robert Douglas Avery of Morganton served his country during the Vietnam War as a bombardier/navigator on an A-6A Intruder. One day while flying on a mission in Vietnam, his aircraft disappeared, and he was never heard from again. Family members shared their favorite memories of him, described how they dealt with the agony of not knowing what happened to him, and provided evidence they uncovered decades later that may shed some light on what took place during his last flight.

I visit the History Museum of Burke County every week to compile the "50 Years Ago in Burke County" column for The News Herald, which shares stories published in editions from that time. The museum stores copies of the newspaper going back to at least 1903. I thought it would be fun to take a look back at what was going on here 100 years ago by looking through articles The News Herald published in 1922.

Monday mishap motivates mimosa muse - Burke County Notebook Did you know that Morganton once celebrated its mimosa trees with a special festival?

I took advantage of a computer outage to study historical information provided by the North Carolina Room of the Burke County Public Library about the Morganton Mimosa Festival, which celebrated a tree species that was planted here extensively decades ago and held great meaning for the community.

Rediscovering Ruby Pharr - Burke County Notebook A local woman dedicated her career to cataloging and preserving the unique ecosystems of western North Carolina:

In honor of Women's History Month, I researched and wrote about the life of a local botanist who became a champion of conservation and founder of a land trust that has preserved thousands of acres of natural resources and beauty.