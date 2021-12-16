Reporter Tammie Gercken's top five stories of 2021

He shared the challenges of getting a diverse group of people from several different countries with varying engineering approaches to collaborate to complete a task many thought would never get off the ground. Today, Randy is proud to see the ISS shining in space and serving as a symbol that people with different backgrounds and perspectives can work together to create something that provides lasting value to all.

Sometimes haunting melodies are the most beautiful - Burke County Notebook

Sometimes haunting melodies are the most beautiful - Burke County Notebook News Herald editions from the late 1960s and early 1970s capture the strength and determination of a young man who overcame intense pain and hardship to make a difference in his community:

I kept reading snippets of information about a young man named Macon Pearson in our "50 Years ago in Burke County" column, and became intrigued by his story.

"50 Years ago" shares articles that appeared in The News Herald 50 years before. Macon at that time was recovering from a horrific accident. I pulled editions from 1964, the time the accident occurred, to find out more.

Macon, who was from Morganton, had gone out with some friends one night to set off homemade fireworks, but one blew up in his face. He lost his left eye, and his vision was impaired in the other eye. He had sustained hearing damage and severe injuries to his head, chest and leg.