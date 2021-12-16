Reporter Tammie Gercken's top five stories of 2021

2021 marked another year of sharing articles highlighting inspiring people from our community doing amazing things. Here are the top five stories I found most compelling:
Local resident Lea Moynihan has not let deafness or blindness stop her from pursuing her dreams and helping others:
Morganton resident Lea Moynihan really inspired me with her dogged determination to be of service.
Lea was born with a genetic condition called Usher's Syndrome, which caused her to be deaf from birth and gradually lose her vision over a period of years starting when she was a teenager. She didn't let that stop her for one second as she pursued her passion for helping others.
She earned her bachelor and master's degrees in social work and counseling, respectively. She counseled students at the Eastern North Carolina School for the Deaf for years, until she became a deaf/blind services specialist with the North Carolina Division of Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. She traveled a 24-county area from the Outer Banks to Interstate 95 advising deaf/blind individuals, training them to use assistive devices and making referrals for further assistance.
Recently moving to the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community in Morganton, Lea is preparing herself to be a spokesperson for the deaf/blind community, sharing their challenges and perspectives and hopes that hearing/sighted people will view them each as individuals capable of doing whatever they set their minds to do.
Local Marine veteran led International Space Station launch
A former Burke County resident left a 25-year career in the Marine Corps to help leave a lasting legacy for mankind in space:
Every year, staff writers at The News Herald are given the privilege of interviewing veterans with local ties about their time of service for our Veterans Day edition.
Randy Brinkley, who grew up in Valdese, embodied the idea of "shooting for the stars" both in his career in the Marine Corps and with NASA. He served the Marine Corps for 25 years, working his way up to colonel. He saw combat during key battles in the Vietnam War and eventually became an aviator.
He was named “Marine Aviator of the Year” in 1976, a prestigious honor first bestowed upon astronaut John Glenn for his Mercury space flight.
He also served with the Chief of Naval Operations’ Strategic Studies Group, where he worked to diffuse the Cold War between the US and the former Soviet Union.
He commanded various Marine flight squadrons over the years and earned many awards during his time of service.
After leaving the military and working in the private sector for a few years, he was hired by NASA and became the agency's program manager for the International Space Station, "responsible for the design, development, launch and on-orbit assembly."
He shared the challenges of getting a diverse group of people from several different countries with varying engineering approaches to collaborate to complete a task many thought would never get off the ground. Today, Randy is proud to see the ISS shining in space and serving as a symbol that people with different backgrounds and perspectives can work together to create something that provides lasting value to all.
Sometimes haunting melodies are the most beautiful - Burke County Notebook
News Herald editions from the late 1960s and early 1970s capture the strength and determination of a young man who overcame intense pain and hardship to make a difference in his community:
I kept reading snippets of information about a young man named Macon Pearson in our "50 Years ago in Burke County" column, and became intrigued by his story.
"50 Years ago" shares articles that appeared in The News Herald 50 years before. Macon at that time was recovering from a horrific accident. I pulled editions from 1964, the time the accident occurred, to find out more.
Macon, who was from Morganton, had gone out with some friends one night to set off homemade fireworks, but one blew up in his face. He lost his left eye, and his vision was impaired in the other eye. He had sustained hearing damage and severe injuries to his head, chest and leg.
He would spend months at Duke University Medical Center and endure many grueling surgeries over the years, but overcame intense pain and challenges to exceed all of his doctors' expectations for recovery. He was determined to pursue his passion for music and graduated from the North Carolina School from the Arts as a concert pianist.
But, ultimately, he decided he wanted to dedicate his life to helping special needs individuals at the Western Carolina Center and did so, serving the center from 1977-2005 in a variety of positions, proving that you can triumph over any "explosion" that rocks your life.
Educational building testament to family's lifelong service
One remarkable family served a local institution for more than 70 years.
I don't know much about the North Carolina School for the Deaf in Morganton, but was aware of its rich history in the community dating back to the 1890s, so when I was given the opportunity to research one family's dedication to the school spanning 75 years, of course I jumped at the assignment.
Local resident Judy Teele shared stories of her family's association with the school, starting with her grandparents, Dr. Ireneus "Jete" Pilmore Jeter and his wife, Nannie McKay Fleming Jeter. Nannie was in the first teacher training class at the school. She taught at NCSD for more than 30 years and also taught in Morganton public schools for 28 years. Jete served as a member of the board of directors of the school for several years.
Their daughters, Nan Fleming Jeter and Mary Tucker Walker, Teele's mother, both dedicated their lives to teaching students at NCSD.
The North Carolina School for the Deaf recognized the Jeter family in 1971 for 75 consecutive years of service to the school by naming its newly-constructed education building “Jeter Hall.” A dedication plaque on the building notes their lifelong devotion.
The building is still in use today and will become part of the upcoming Morganton campus of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, continuing the Jeter family's legacy of commitment to education.
In search of the Spinsters Club - Burke County Notebook
A photo from the 1940s sparked a quest to solve a historical mystery involving the singles scene in Morganton:
This was a fun one to research! I first learned about the Spinsters Club, a group of single women who met for social events in Morganton in the 1940s and '50s, when Laurie Johnston, curator of the North Carolina Room at the Burke County Public Library, submitted a photo of the group at a dance for our "Picture Burke" section.
I was curious and wanted to find out more, but Laurie said she didn't have any information on the group other than the names for the caption and another photo of the club entertaining soldiers during World War II.
I checked with the History Museum of Burke County and every longtime resident of Morganton I knew, but no one seemed to know anything about the club. I even posted the group's photo on Facebook asking for information, but turned up nothing until I finally tracked down a nephew of one of the group's members, local resident Joe Avery. He had kept all of his aunt's records of the club and invited me to his house to go through everything.
It really felt like I traveled back in time as I sorted through all of the old meeting minutes, photos and other documentation carefully preserved by Joe in honor of his aunt, Laura Avery.
These ladies met regularly and shared a special friendship for more than a decade as they enjoyed every moment of the "spinster" life.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.