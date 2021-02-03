Representative tours county sites with state official

NC Rep. Hugh Blackwell (R-86) recently gave a state official a grand tour of Burke County and its many attractions.
Deans Eatman, legislative affairs director for the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, visited county sites related to history, art and outdoor recreation on Saturday, Jan. 23. Eatman helps to manage the state’s resources in arts, history, libraries and nature. The goal of the trip was for him to get a feel for all the county has achieved in these areas, but also to see that some assistance is needed to get to the next level, according to Beth Heile, president of Friends of the Valdese Rec and local trail advocate.
During his visit, Eatman stressed the importance of projects that incorporate more than one area of focus, such as a hike that includes history kiosks or art installations that are integrated into areas that receive frequent community use. He explained how this method introduces user groups to other interests which, in turn, grows that user base.
Henry River Mill Village
Blackwell and Heile took Eatman to several projects in Burke County that incorporate more than one focus, including Henry River Mill Village. At first glance, the village is about preserving the history of the cotton yarn mill workers’ homes. However, owner Calvin Reyes has plans to include kayaking and shuttle service on the Henry Fork River for visitors to this site. Paddlers would put in at the village, and take out would take place at the Henry River Park in Hickory. This area is a part of the future Wilderness Gateway State Trail.
Town of Rhodhiss
In Rhodhiss, standing at the Horseshoe Dam Park where the Catawba River Trail will pass, history surrounds travelers. The 1924 Rhodhiss Dam commands attention in its beautiful natural setting. Duke Energy will provide information for educational signage along the trail about the history of the dam and how the dam works. Town Manager Rick Justice brought local historian Sherrie Sigmon to the site to share the town’s history. Sigmon noted that Rhodhiss is named for John Rhodes and George Hiss, who founded a mill village at the turn of the 20th century that included a horseshoe-shaped dam, electric generator, mill, general store and worker houses. The 1916 flood destroyed the dam, resulting in Duke Power’s buying the mills and completing the dam. In 1926, the company crowned Rhodhiss the first fully electrified town in the state. Another piece of trivia about the town is that millworkers wove the material for the US flags taken to the moon. This local history (and plenty more) will be shared along the trail and in the park.
Valdese Lakeside Park
With two miles of trail along Lake Rhodhiss and McGalliard Creek, Valdese Lakeside Park has plenty of recreational opportunities, from hiking - being a part of the Wilderness Gateway State Trail and the Catawba River Trail - to kayaking to fishing. The park marries education with the weekly changing story trail for children and online videos showing wildlife throughout the park. It is just minutes from the Old Rock School in downtown Valdese that houses the Rock School Arts Foundation Gallery exhibitions and hosts monthly Blue Grass Concerts.
McGalliard Falls, Waldensian Trail of Faith
Taking the Wilderness Gateway State Trail to downtown, hikers will pass McGalliard Falls with the historic grist mill and the Waldensian Trail of Faith. Blackwell, Heile and Eatman stopped at both attractions. Sheryl Tron, manager of the Trail of Faith, showed the guests the monuments and buildings that portray the story of the Waldensians.
Drexel Barbershop
Haircuts may not have been on the list of combining features, but as you take the future Catawba River Trail to the Drexel Barbershop, you will get a taste of bluegrass. The community space in the barbershop hosts bluegrass picking sessions and has international visitors each week, Thursday through Saturday. It is listed on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina at blueridgemusicnc.com.
Historic Burke County courthouse
During a visit to the historic Burke County courthouse, Eatman saw the painting, “Rendezvous at Quaker Meadows, Sept. 30, 1780,” painted by Richard Luce of Crestwood, Kentucky, a professional artist who focuses on Native American and frontier subjects. The painting, owned by Historic Burke Foundation, depicts the meeting of the colonels of the seven militias from Virginia, what is now eastern Tennessee, and Burke, Caldwell, Wilkes, Surry, and Forsyth counties under the famous “Council Oak” to discuss plans for their almost 1,500 volunteers to pursue British Maj. Patrick Ferguson and his Tory troops, who had threatened “fire and sword” to the patriots. The following day, these volunteers crossed Greenlee Ford in present-day Morganton and chased Ferguson and his men for a week before defeating them on Oct. 7, 1780 in the Battle of Kings Mountain, a turning point in the southern campaign of the American Revolution.
Capt. Charles McDowell House
Blackwell, Eatman, and Heile then drove to the Capt. Charles McDowell House on St. Mary’s Church Road, the oldest brick structure (1812) in Burke County. The house is on the Overmountain Victory National/State Historic Trail which runs from Abingdon, Virginia, to Kings Mountain, South Carolina, along the route followed by the Overmountain Men in 1780. The house had not been built in 1780, but was part of the Quaker Meadows Plantation of the captain’s father, Col. (later Brig. Gen.) Charles McDowell, who had summoned the volunteers from “over the mountain” to find and defeat Ferguson. From that site, the three could look out over land where the volunteers gathered and spent the night before riding together into history.
Burke Arts Council
Deborah Jones with the Burke Arts Council gave a tour of the new location currently under construction. The mission of the Burke Arts Council is to enrich the quality of life in Burke County through cultural and artistic activities. The organization coordinates arts activities in the community, serves as an informational and resource center for the arts and promotes local artists and arts organizations.
Lake James State Park
After a drive-by of the Morganton campus of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, the group headed to Lake James State Park to see the construction of the visitor’s center and Cove Bridge. The theme of new visitor center at the park will reveal the unique position the region can lay claim to as a natural and cultural crossroads. As people enter through the front doors, they will find themselves following intersecting pathways through the exhibit hall that illustrate fascinating stories of ecological diversity and land use. With their first few steps inside, visitors will be transported into the species-rich confines of an Appalachian acidic cove forest. An impressive wall mural depicting a shaded stream, verdantly framed by rhododendrons and southern hardwoods will invite people to take a closer look, only to find themselves standing within the stream itself, as depicted by a three-dimensional diorama under their feet, separated by a clear Plexiglass section of floor. Further on, the pathways will cross again as the Catawba River Valley transitioned from a landscape of agriculture and small grain mills to a region of intensive logging. The construction of the lake itself will be illustrated by a fascinatingly detailed model and the hydroelectric process that continues to this day can be experienced with hands-on activities mimicking the relationship of flowing water and generating electricity. The Visitor Center is scheduled to open later this summer.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our exhibit design team,” said Nora Coffey, superintendent of Lake James State Park. “More than three years of research and development went into this project, and the end result will be a fun, interactive and educational space for all ages to enjoy.”
South Mountains State Park
At South Mountains State Park, North Carolina’s largest state park, the group was hosted by Ranger Mary Griffin. The park is included in plans for the Wilderness Gateway State Trail and the Overmountain Victory National State Trail and was a host for the state’s “Kids in Parks” program, an effort to expose elementary school children to state parks.
“Before Deans’ visit, I thought the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources was a random collection – a catchall for divisions that did not have enough for their own state named department,” Heile said. “Now, I see how these branches can build upon each other for the benefit of North Carolinians.”