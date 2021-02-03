Representative tours county sites with state official

Blackwell, Eatman, and Heile then drove to the Capt. Charles McDowell House on St. Mary’s Church Road, the oldest brick structure (1812) in Burke County. The house is on the Overmountain Victory National/State Historic Trail which runs from Abingdon, Virginia, to Kings Mountain, South Carolina, along the route followed by the Overmountain Men in 1780. The house had not been built in 1780, but was part of the Quaker Meadows Plantation of the captain’s father, Col. (later Brig. Gen.) Charles McDowell, who had summoned the volunteers from “over the mountain” to find and defeat Ferguson. From that site, the three could look out over land where the volunteers gathered and spent the night before riding together into history.

After a drive-by of the Morganton campus of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, the group headed to Lake James State Park to see the construction of the visitor’s center and Cove Bridge. The theme of new visitor center at the park will reveal the unique position the region can lay claim to as a natural and cultural crossroads. As people enter through the front doors, they will find themselves following intersecting pathways through the exhibit hall that illustrate fascinating stories of ecological diversity and land use. With their first few steps inside, visitors will be transported into the species-rich confines of an Appalachian acidic cove forest. An impressive wall mural depicting a shaded stream, verdantly framed by rhododendrons and southern hardwoods will invite people to take a closer look, only to find themselves standing within the stream itself, as depicted by a three-dimensional diorama under their feet, separated by a clear Plexiglass section of floor. Further on, the pathways will cross again as the Catawba River Valley transitioned from a landscape of agriculture and small grain mills to a region of intensive logging. The construction of the lake itself will be illustrated by a fascinatingly detailed model and the hydroelectric process that continues to this day can be experienced with hands-on activities mimicking the relationship of flowing water and generating electricity. The Visitor Center is scheduled to open later this summer.