Requests to remove statue continue

For months now, residents who want to see the Confederate statue removed from the Old Burke County Courthouse square have called on county commissioners to move it somewhere else.

And the Burke County Board of Commissioners meeting July 20 was no exception. Three people spoke to the board about the issue during the public comments portion of the meeting.

Gwen Veazey told commissioners her great-grandfather, William Dillingham, fought for the Confederacy, so she knows about heritage.

“I believe that we can show respect for dead Confederate soldiers without glorifying their cause, without showing public government's support for their cause,” Veazey said. “They fought to continue enslaving a race of human beings. Or if you prefer to think of it another way, they fought for states rights to enslave a race of human beings.”

She said the memorial on the courthouse square represents that wrong cause, and has represented white supremacy from the time it was erected until now.

She said if the county commissioners are serious about their slogan, “All About Advancing,” then it's time to move the monument from public property to a museum or cemetery.