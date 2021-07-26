Requests to remove statue continue

For months now, residents who want to see the Confederate statue removed from the Old Burke County Courthouse square have called on county commissioners to move it somewhere else.
And the Burke County Board of Commissioners meeting July 20 was no exception. Three people spoke to the board about the issue during the public comments portion of the meeting.
Gwen Veazey told commissioners her great-grandfather, William Dillingham, fought for the Confederacy, so she knows about heritage.
“I believe that we can show respect for dead Confederate soldiers without glorifying their cause, without showing public government's support for their cause,” Veazey said. “They fought to continue enslaving a race of human beings. Or if you prefer to think of it another way, they fought for states rights to enslave a race of human beings.”
She said the memorial on the courthouse square represents that wrong cause, and has represented white supremacy from the time it was erected until now.
She said if the county commissioners are serious about their slogan, “All About Advancing,” then it's time to move the monument from public property to a museum or cemetery.
Kevin Frederick, a Presbyterian minister, said he has worked for racial harmony throughout his life, and when the Charlottesville, Virginia incident occurred in August 2017 at a statue, something inside him changed.
That was when he contacted Michael Helmick, then president of Western Piedmont Community College, to plan an educational forum to promote a community dialogue regarding racial issues in our community, Frederick said. Several forums were held but the last one was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We can all agree that violence and anarchy are not the paths to a better future. But I contend that neither is avoiding addressing the current tensions surrounding the issues of racial inequity and expressions of white supremacy,” Frederick said.
Carla Kincaid, who has spoken to commissioners several times about the issue, told the board about several counties and cities that have removed Confederate monuments recently. Kincaid said those places include Rocky Mount, Pitt County and the city of Asheville.
In other business:
- Shane Prisby, interim community development director, said after the commissioners approved the new zoning ordinance on June 15 it was brought to their attention that it did not contain the recommended additions and changes.
He said the error happened when the commissioners’ agenda packet wasn’t updated with recommended changes from the planning board. He said his department takes full responsibility for the error but said it doesn’t affect the legality of the new zoning ordinance.
Prisby said he consulted with the UNC School of Government on how to rectify the error and was told the commissioners could vote on the language that was left out of what they approved on June 15.
Much of what was changed were rules regarding short-term rentals, according to information in the board’s agenda packet.
The board approved the consistency statement that said, “zoning text amendment ZTA 2021-02 is reasonable, conforms with the County's adopted Comprehensive Plan, and is in the public interest.”
- Commissioners held a public hearing and approved a request from Tyler Campbell to rezone a 1.23 acres 9.86-acre parcel from Residential Two to the General Business zoning district. Prisby said Campbell owns a tree service business.
- Commissioners held a public hearing and approved rezoning 243 acres of land off NC 126 and Gwaltney Road as follows:
Rezone 35 parcels from Planned Residential Mixed Use-Conditional District to Residential One. Rezone two parcels corresponding to (REID# 63769) and (REID# 54237) from Planned Residential Mixed-Use Conditional District to the General Business Zoning District. And rezone the parcel corresponding to (REID# 63485) from Planned Residential Mixed-Use Conditional District to the Planned Residential Mixed-Use District. The land use of the properties will be regulated under the zoning standards of each proposed “General” Zoning District and the “Scenic Overlay” District, according to county information.
The planning department’s statement of consistency provided to commissioners says the rezonings are consistent with the current land use plan because, “They will allow additional commercial land uses within the Economic Focus Area of the Lake James Planning Area and continue the single-family residential land use pattern which is outside of that Focus Area.”
- The board approved appointments or reappointments to Animal Advisory Board that includes removing Dr. Schilkowsky from seat No. 2; reappointed Debbie Hawkins to seat No. 4; appointed Liz Boyd-Oliver to seat No. 6; and appointed Tamara Robinson to seat No. 8 and approved the owner exception.
- The board upheld the condemnation ruling for 2372 Ridgecreek Drive and authorized up to $25,000 of fund balance be used for abatement of the property and a lien put on the property to recover the costs.