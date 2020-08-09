Rescuer urges caution for outdoor activities

Gathering restrictions and social distancing guidelines seem to have sent more people outdoors to avoid feeling cooped up.
That much is clear from a glance through the N.C. State Parks Twitter account, where the department tweets updates on capacity at state parks.
Since May 23, South Mountains State Park has reached capacity at least 16 times.
But that’s also clear from the number of calls the Burke County Rescue Squad has had to respond to over the last three weeks.
Wes Taylor, a battalion chief with BCRS, said the department has responded to 20 wilderness search-and-rescue and water-rescue calls in the last three weeks. Each call takes about 10 to 12 personnel.
Most of the calls have been for hikers or boaters who didn’t know where they were or for people with sprained or broken ankles, he said. None of the calls has been life-threatening.
That’s on top of about 200 medical calls and wreck calls.
“Most of those (search-and-rescue) calls are extended response time and are hours long,” Taylor said. “From the time it takes someone to check in route to the time we clear, we have an average of three or four hours at least for a wilderness call. That’s a lot of people off of the streets that aren’t running regular calls and they’re otherwise preoccupied.”
Plus, BCRS personnel are volunteers. They aren't paid for the services they provide.
“We’re neighbors helping neighbors, that’s our motto at Burke Rescue,” Taylor said. “We’re doing this out of the kindness of our hearts and because we see a job that needs to be done.”
Be prepared
A lot of the calls BCRS received could have been prevented if people had been better prepared.
“A lot of it is being prepared, and a lot of it is knowing where you’re at and knowing where you’re going,” Taylor said. “We’ve had multiple calls here in the past few weeks of people saying ‘I’m at Upper Creek Falls,’ and it turns out they’re at Linville Falls. Or we had one that said they were at Harper Falls, they ended up being at Upper Creek Falls. So knowing where you’re at, knowing where you’re going and letting people know where you’re going helps us a lot in cutting down the amount of time it takes us to get to you and the amount of time it takes us to rescue you.”
Potential hikers also should keep their limits in mind.
“Just know where you’re going, be prepared and limit your ambitions,” he said. “A lot of people see a map and they say ‘oh, that looks really fun’ but don’t take into account the elevation changes or the terrain, and it can get people in trouble.”
The outdoors are a great place to social distance, but people need to be aware of where they are and where they’re going.
“I know everyone wants to get away from the crowds but make sure you know where you’re going before you start into the woods or start onto the river,” he said.
Must-have gear
A compass, map, water, first-aid kit, snacks and rain gear should all accompany hikers and boaters on end-of-summer adventures.
“Water is one of the most important,” he said. “We’ve had multiple calls for people dehydrated. It doesn’t take long for someone to get dehydrated, especially on the trails where there’s no shade.”
COVID-19 also adds a necessity to outdoor adventures: a mask or face covering.
Taylor asked that people continue their social distancing and wear a mask if they end up needing assistance from first responders.
“People are coming from all over,” he said. “People visit from all over the country and from all over the world to come see the beauty of Burke County, which we can’t blame them. But we want people to be safe, and we want them to help keep us safe as well because we don’t want to bring anything home to our family or expose our families, or run the risk of having several members get sick and then we’re even lower on manpower.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
