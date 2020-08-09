Rescuer urges caution for outdoor activities

The outdoors are a great place to social distance, but people need to be aware of where they are and where they’re going.

“I know everyone wants to get away from the crowds but make sure you know where you’re going before you start into the woods or start onto the river,” he said.

Must-have gear

A compass, map, water, first-aid kit, snacks and rain gear should all accompany hikers and boaters on end-of-summer adventures.

“Water is one of the most important,” he said. “We’ve had multiple calls for people dehydrated. It doesn’t take long for someone to get dehydrated, especially on the trails where there’s no shade.”

COVID-19 also adds a necessity to outdoor adventures: a mask or face covering.

Taylor asked that people continue their social distancing and wear a mask if they end up needing assistance from first responders.

“People are coming from all over,” he said. “People visit from all over the country and from all over the world to come see the beauty of Burke County, which we can’t blame them. But we want people to be safe, and we want them to help keep us safe as well because we don’t want to bring anything home to our family or expose our families, or run the risk of having several members get sick and then we’re even lower on manpower.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

