 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rescuers carry woman out of Linville Gorge after injury
0 comments
alert special report top story

Rescuers carry woman out of Linville Gorge after injury

{{featured_button_text}}

Officials said a woman’s broken ankle in the Linville Gorge led to a 12-hour extraction for local rescuers.

Rescuers got the call around 2 p.m. Sunday that a couple was hiking in the Linville Gorge near the amphitheater when the woman broke her ankle, said Mike Willis, emergency management director for Burke County.

Since the injury was non-life-threatening, the situation did not meet the criteria for a Black Hawk helicopter to airlift her out of the Gorge.

Rescuers from the Burke County Rescue Squad, Burke County Special Ops, Burke County EMS, Chesterfield Fire and Rescue, Lake James Fire and Rescue and Burke County Emergency Management all responded to the scene and the 12-hour extraction commenced, Willis said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On a post on the organization’s Facebook page, the Burke County Rescue Squad said once rescuers made contact with the victim and they determined she was immobile, limited rescue volunteers and EMS personnel carried her out of the amphitheater to Chimney Gap, about 1.2 miles, where ATVs were waiting to transport her to an ambulance.

Rescuers all made it out of the woods around 2 a.m., and everyone cleared the scene by 4 a.m., Willis said.

This was the rescue squad’s seventh search and rescue call in August, the organization said in its Facebook post.

They reminded everyone taking to the Gorge or any other hiking trails to make sure they bring the 10 essentials: navigation materials, sun protection, insulation, first-aid kits, a light source other than a cellphone, a repair kit and tools, materials to start a fire, twice as much water as you think you’ll need, a day’s worth of extra food and materials for an emergency shelter.

“With Labor Day weekend approaching we’d like to remind all wilderness users that volunteers are limited,” the post said. “Rescues like this are strenuous and can last numerous hours. Always carry the 10 essentials -- even on a short trip. Be mindful, and know your limitations. And as always, stay safe.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentine town seeks to curb its capybara population

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burke County EMS director: 'Help us, we're not okay'
Local News

Burke County EMS director: 'Help us, we're not okay'

  • Updated

Burke County officials are pleading with the community to get a COVID vaccine as the medical community is being overwhelmed by COVID patients, which is pushing health care workers to the brink and leaving patients with other medical emergencies no where to go.

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter
Local News

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter

  • Updated

Garrett Presnell left behind his wife, Kelsey, and their unborn daughter, Kora.

“He gave the ultimate sacrifice ... It’s just a sober reminder of how precious life is, and to take advantage of it and live each day to the fullest,” said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert