Rescuers carry woman out of Linville Gorge after injury

Officials said a woman’s broken ankle in the Linville Gorge led to a 12-hour extraction for local rescuers.

Rescuers got the call around 2 p.m. Sunday that a couple was hiking in the Linville Gorge near the amphitheater when the woman broke her ankle, said Mike Willis, emergency management director for Burke County.

Since the injury was non-life-threatening, the situation did not meet the criteria for a Black Hawk helicopter to airlift her out of the Gorge.

Rescuers from the Burke County Rescue Squad, Burke County Special Ops, Burke County EMS, Chesterfield Fire and Rescue, Lake James Fire and Rescue and Burke County Emergency Management all responded to the scene and the 12-hour extraction commenced, Willis said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On a post on the organization’s Facebook page, the Burke County Rescue Squad said once rescuers made contact with the victim and they determined she was immobile, limited rescue volunteers and EMS personnel carried her out of the amphitheater to Chimney Gap, about 1.2 miles, where ATVs were waiting to transport her to an ambulance.

Rescuers all made it out of the woods around 2 a.m., and everyone cleared the scene by 4 a.m., Willis said.