Rescuers give blood transfusion to hiker who fell from mountain

Burke County rescuers conducted a blood transfusion in Linville Gorge to save someone’s life after they fell from Hawksbill Mountain on Saturday night.

Burke County Search and Rescue and Burke County EMS received a call around 7 p.m. on Saturday about a hiker who had fallen approximately 45 feet from the top of Hawksbill Mountain, according to a post on Burke County Search and Rescue’s Facebook page.

The post said Burke County EMS made contact with the patient and immediately began assessment and advanced life support care. It was determined that due to the nature of injuries, the patient would require whole blood before making it out of the woods, the post said.

While the patient was being stabilized by EMS, Burke Rescue and Burke Special Ops used ropes to set up a horizontal raise to bring the patient back to the top of Hawksbill, the post said.

While search and rescue crews were working on getting the patient out of the woods, Mountain Area Medical Airlift (MAMA) successfully landed at the Brown Mountain Overlook, the post said.

Burke County EMS then transported their crew via ambulance to the Hawksbill parking area. Flight nurses with MAMA then hiked fresh whole blood into the woods, where they met rescue crews on the trail, the post said.

Burke County Search and Rescue said a successful blood transfusion was administered and all crews and the patient made it safely out of the woods at around 1 a.m. The patient was transported to a local trauma center.

“We believe this was the first whole blood delivery in The Linville Gorge,” the Facebook post said.

Burke County Search and Rescue thanked all the agencies involved, including Burke County EMS, Burke County Special Operations, Burke County Emergency Management, Oak Hill Fire Rescue Department, Burke County Communications and MAMA - Mountain Area Medical Airlift.