VALDESE — Rescuers are searching for a missing 89-year-old woman last seen Friday around 10:30 a.m.

Callie Carswell was last seen around 10:30 a.m. at her home on Flat Gap Road in Valdese. She’s described as a 5-foot, 5-inch female with a slender build and a hunch to her shoulders.

She typically wears long, dark pants, a long-sleeve shirt and glasses, her family said.

Family members tell The News Herald she has a good mind and this is atypical behavior. They said she has some difficulty hearing. She doesn’t have her hearing aids.

When her son went to check on her at 1:30 p.m., the front door was open and her keys were still inside.

Rescuers are at the scene and K9s are working to track her down.

Anyone with information is asked to call 828-437-1911