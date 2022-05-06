Rescuers take to Burke wilderness for training operation

Hundreds of rescuers from around the region flooded Burke County over the weekend to practice flood, swift water and wilderness rescues.

Burke County Emergency Management Director Mike Willis said about 250 rescue workers from the region turned up for the first training operation of its kind since 2019’s exercise. Information previously provided to The News Herald said rescuers from around the Carolinas, and even some from Georgia and Kentucky, had registered for the training.

“An exercise like this is critical for all emergency response to hone their skills in land search (and) water rescue activities,” Willis said. “It gives all of our agencies an opportunity to participate in their own specialties.”

Crews took to Lake James, the Catawba River and South Mountains State Park to practice rescue skills.

Other agencies collaborated, including UNC Health Blue Ridge who worked with emergency management officials for a mass casualty exercise.

The exercise saw volunteers, including the reporter who wrote this story, roleplaying as victims whose mobile home was swept away by flood waters.

Five victims with injuries ranging from bumps and bruises to a person who drowned and needed to be intubated descended upon the hospital’s emergency room, where hospital staff had to simulate stabilizing the victims following the procedures they would use during any other mass casualty incident.

“All of our local agencies and partners participate in exercises just to be prepared for when it does happen,” Willis said.

South Mountains State Park also participated in the event, said Park Ranger Amanda Lasley.

“This is a large scale, statewide exercise that is hosted every few years,” Lasley said. “State parks are participating this year by allowing search teams to use state park property trails and access points in order to get teams out in the state parks and practice and train where we can use their assistance.”

It’s not uncommon for local rescuers to find themselves looking for lost, late or missing hikers in the county’s two state parks.

“We frequently have people that come unprepared,” Lasley said. “They don’t plan ahead, they don’t have a map or they may not come prepared with water and basic things that you might need to take with you on a hike, so training for search and rescue is very important for us.”

South Mountains has more than 21,000 acres of property, with most of the developed trails well-marked and placed within 6,000 acres, Lasley said.

“It’s still very easy for people to not plan ahead and end up hiking a lot longer than they plan on,” Lasley said.

On the other end of the county, swift water rescue crews took to the Catawba River near Powerhouse Dam to practice their rescue maneuvers.

When The News Herald caught up with Burke County EMS Training Sgt. Chad Buchanan on Friday, his team had come off the water for a quick lunch break between training missions.

He said crews had practiced towing and boat operations, while another crew was finding locations for victim rescues that would mimic 911 calls.

“(We’re) trying to get everybody on the same sheet of music so that whenever we are deployed, we know what everybody else has,” Buchanan said.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

