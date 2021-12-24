Residents ask commissioners to move Confederate soldier statue

The Confederate soldier statue on the Old Burke County Courthouse square continues to be a lightning rod of controversy a year and a half after an armed showdown in June 2020.
Nearly every month this year, residents have appealed to the Burke County Board of Commissioners to consider moving the statue off of the public property, to no avail.
And Tuesday night was no different.
Dennis Stamper, a chaplain, spoke to the board about the statue during the public comments portion of its regular meeting, saying he believes there are hurts that can be relieved and often avoided with kindness, compassion and goodwill.
“And that’s why I’ve asked to speak to you tonight because, you see, I believe that the Confederate monument on the public square of our courthouse lawn is the cause of avoidable pain and suffering. Now, there are those who believe it’s just a statute, not a big deal, and those who oppose it should find a more important and pressing issue to address and just let it be,” Stamper said. “And for those of us who look like you and me, those whose ancestors are represented by the man on that statue, that may seem like a reasonable approach. But surely, we can all understand how those who are the descendants of the unfortunate souls who suffered under the bonds of slavery, the presence of that statue might naturally and very reasonably be a cause of painful hurt, of painful past and are still challenged presently.”
He said those descendants have respectfully asked the board to consider their feelings and heritage, too.
“And so I asked you, as one citizen to another but more importantly, as one human being to another. Please open your hearts and your minds to a serious and compassionate discussion of this issue with the hope and the goal of finding a creative solution that can bring healing while honoring the heritage of us all.”
Dr. Courtney Mull told commissioners that state law allows for an object of remembrance to be removed if they determine it poses a threat of public safety because of unsafe or dangerous conditions.
“As county commissioners, you’ve been elected to protect the health and safety of our community, especially following the armed conflict that occurred summer 2020 on our city square. This monument meets criteria of being unsafe,” Mull said. “I’m tired of hearing arguments about honor and heritage. True honor does not dishonor a good person. Attachment to an idol, which does bring dishonor to good people, is false honor. It’s self-centeredness and petulance and heritage of only one group should not be preferentially displayed on public grounds.”
Mull said she’s never seen the division and aggressiveness she has witnessed in the last two years. She said good people can act unreasonably when under stress and she has witnessed an increasing number of patients struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues.
“Unfortunately, our monument and the flags on our borders declare safe haven for those ruminating in old patterns of racism and white supremacist beliefs. This racism is a public health issue for our county citizens. As community leaders, you have the ability to check and limit those unsafe and occasionally violent patterns.”
As for business the commissioners conducted Tuesday, it approved, 4-1, a request from Lake James Real Estate and Slope Solutions LLC to rezone 7.51 acres of vacant property on South Mountain Institute Road from Residential Three to Conservation District. Commissioner Wayne Abele voted against the measure.
Alan Glines, county planning director, told commissioners those requesting the rezoning want to create a special events grounds on the property. He said there currently is no site plan for the proposed development.
The board of commissioners also reorganized Tuesday night, with Scott Mulwee being voted in as chairman and Johnnie Carswell being voted in as vice-chairman. J.R. Simpson will remain the county attorney and Kania Law Firm will remain as tax attorney.
In other business, commissioners:
Accepted a presentation from Shane Prisby, community development operations manager, on applying for zoning and building inspections and code enforcement requests online. Customers needing a zoning or building permit inspection request or code enforcement request can scan a QR code or go to burkenc.org/inspection to fill out the required request form.