Residents ask commissioners to move Confederate soldier statue

“And that’s why I’ve asked to speak to you tonight because, you see, I believe that the Confederate monument on the public square of our courthouse lawn is the cause of avoidable pain and suffering. Now, there are those who believe it’s just a statute, not a big deal, and those who oppose it should find a more important and pressing issue to address and just let it be,” Stamper said. “And for those of us who look like you and me, those whose ancestors are represented by the man on that statue, that may seem like a reasonable approach. But surely, we can all understand how those who are the descendants of the unfortunate souls who suffered under the bonds of slavery, the presence of that statue might naturally and very reasonably be a cause of painful hurt, of painful past and are still challenged presently.”