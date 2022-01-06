Residents encouraged to apply online for help with energy costs

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging eligible North Carolinians to see if they are eligible for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program or the Crisis Intervention Program if they need assistance with heating bills.

Households can apply online through the ePASS portal at epass.nc.gov or by submitting a paper application through mail, fax or dropping it off at their local Department of Social Services, without having to go into the agency to apply. Individuals may also contact their local DSS by phone to apply.

Burke County Department of Social Services can be contacted at 828-764-9600 and is located at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton.

“We know many of our neighbors are still dealing with economic hardships due to the impacts of COVID-19, but assistance for heating bills is available to help keep people and families safe and warm as the weather gets colder,” said NCDHHS Senior Director for Economic Security Carla West.