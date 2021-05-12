Residents encouraged to vote in annual contest

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The Downtown Distinguished Awards are important because they give the members of our community the opportunity to vote for the businesses that they feel shine in three different categories,” Goodfellow said. “These categories really make you take a moment to pause and reflect on what each business accomplished over a year’s time span.”

Anyone can vote by visiting bit.ly/3tJiUgt. Voting is not limited to Morganton residents. Voters can choose from a list of member businesses provided in a drop-down menu for each category. A business only can win one category. Previous award winners are eligible. Any tie votes will be decided by the board. Voting will close at noon Monday, May 17.

Winners will be announced Tuesday, June 22, at an awards ceremony. Each winning business will receive news and social media coverage, a banner and a trophy.

“In addition to a press release, businesses will receive specified ad space in The News Herald,” Goodfellow said.

More than 190 people voted in last year’s contest, according to a previous News Herald article. The winners were the Morganton General Store (Picture Perfect), Benjamin and Libba’s (With the Cherry on Top) and Adventure Bound Books (Breath of Fresh Air).