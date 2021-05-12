Residents encouraged to vote in annual contest

The Morganton Downtown Development Association is bringing back an annual contest meant to recognize outstanding local businesses.
“The objective of the Morganton DDA Downtown Distinguished Awards is to recognize, honor and spotlight the members’ businesses that are the heartbeat of downtown,” said Kasey Goodfellow with the Morganton Main Street office. “The board members of the Morganton DDA invite you the public to tell us who you believe should be recognized for their excellence in downtown Morganton.”
The organization created the contest in 2019. Winners are chosen by residents, who vote for their favorite association member businesses in the following categories:
- Picture Perfect: Recognizes excellence in an association member business that consistently creates an attractive, inviting and vibrant presence in the community.
- With A Cherry On Top: Recognizes excellence in an association member business that reflects and offers customer service that exceeds the expectations of the customer.
- Breath Of Fresh Air: Recognizes excellence in an association member business that has offered an event or program to the public that has not been offered previously, that is innovative, enhances the quality of life for participants and contributes to the vitality of our downtown community.
To be eligible for the awards, businesses must be members of the Downtown Development Association and have been open between July 1, 2020, and March 1, 2021.
“The Downtown Distinguished Awards are important because they give the members of our community the opportunity to vote for the businesses that they feel shine in three different categories,” Goodfellow said. “These categories really make you take a moment to pause and reflect on what each business accomplished over a year’s time span.”
Anyone can vote by visiting bit.ly/3tJiUgt. Voting is not limited to Morganton residents. Voters can choose from a list of member businesses provided in a drop-down menu for each category. A business only can win one category. Previous award winners are eligible. Any tie votes will be decided by the board. Voting will close at noon Monday, May 17.
Winners will be announced Tuesday, June 22, at an awards ceremony. Each winning business will receive news and social media coverage, a banner and a trophy.
“In addition to a press release, businesses will receive specified ad space in The News Herald,” Goodfellow said.
More than 190 people voted in last year’s contest, according to a previous News Herald article. The winners were the Morganton General Store (Picture Perfect), Benjamin and Libba’s (With the Cherry on Top) and Adventure Bound Books (Breath of Fresh Air).
Goodfellow encouraged people to vote for downtown businesses they think deserve recognition.
“Show your favorite businesses that you notice the hard work and dedication they have put forth this year,” she said. “It only takes a couple minutes to vote, and it is fun to know that not only are you voicing your opinion, but that you are selecting who was indeed Picture Perfect, was the business with a Cherry on Top and which business was like a Breath of Fresh Air!”
For information on the contest, visit downtownmorganton.com or call the Morganton Main Street office at 828-438-5252.
