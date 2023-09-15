Local residents looking to make a difference in the community have a great opportunity coming their way this month.

Five local churches will present the annual Mission Morganton event starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, on the front lawn of First Baptist Church of Morganton at 502 W. Union St. People are invited to sign up to work on a variety of service projects taking place that day that will benefit local individuals and organizations, including:

• City litter cleanup

• Yard work at the History Museum of Burke County

• Wood chopping for Burke United Christian Ministries’ wood ministry

• Backpack collection at Morganton’s Food Lion stores

• Construction of two access ramps

• Care package preparation for the homeless (designed for children in K-6 grades)

• Yard work at The Meeting Place Mission

• Painting at the Morganton Habitat Restore

Other churches participating include First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church, Iglesia de Dios Nueva Vida and Oak Hill United Methodist Church, according to Libby Linker, a church member helping with the event.

“The tradition of Mission Morganton began 25 years ago at First Baptist Church of Morganton as a day of giving back to the community by performing different service projects,” Linker said. “It soon expanded to include the support of other local churches, as well as incorporating a month-long collection of supplies needed by local nonprofit agencies.”

The Rev. Dr. Tom Bland, senior minister at FBC, explained in a previous News Herald article that the idea for the event was born in 1997 after he and Fred Schuszler, former minister of education, saw a video documenting a similar mission project called “Operation Inasmuch” and decided to bring that spirit of community outreach to Morganton. Another News Herald article notes that the program has seen the involvement of more than 20 local churches since its inception.

“I suppose that, years ago, I could not foresee so many churches partnering with us, but our plan all along had been to transform Mission Morganton into a community-wide program, and that has happened,” Bland said.

This year’s Mission Morganton is being organized by the Rev. Mike Johnson, associate minister of youth, education and missions at FBC. This is his first year coordinating the event, which he described as “an interdenominational, intergenerational and multicultural offering to the Lord through multiple community service projects.”

“Some of the service projects have been an ongoing community or church-led project, while others came from various members that saw a need in our community and felt compelled to respond,” Johnson said.

In addition to the projects set for Sept. 23, local residents also have an opportunity to support those in need by donating to collection drives associated with Mission Morganton, which are already in progress. Linker is heading up the collection efforts with her dog, Winston, and Tyra the Serval, considered by many to be the unofficial pet mascot of Morganton.

“I took over the pet supplies collection project in 2018 because Winston and Tyra Serval Freed had been involved in promoting/supporting the pet pantry at The Outreach Center,” Linker said. “It was a natural fit for Tyra and Winston to give us their help.”

People are asked to consider donating supplies now through Sept. 24 for Burke United Christian Ministries, the Pregnancy Care Center of Burke County and Burke County Animal Services, along with the four animal rescues in Burke County and the pet pantries at BUCM and The Outreach Center.

“Each of the nine agencies supported by the collection projects provide a multitude of vital services to our community, and their support impacts the well-being of so many who live in Burke County,” Linker said. "Please donate or (give) monetary gifts so these agencies can continue to assist those who find themselves in need."

Items requested for the collection bins include:

• Personal hygiene items

• Diapers and baby/toddler items

• Pet food and treats

• Pet carriers, collars, and leashes

• Blankets/pet bedding items

• Towels for pet bathing

• Cleaning supplies

• Trash liners

• Paper towels

Collection bins are located at:

• First Baptist Church

• First United Methodist Church

• Iglesia de Dios Nueva Vida

• First Presbyterian Church

• Oak Hill United Methodist Church

• Happy Hounds Farm

• Healthy Petz

• Paws & Claws Pet Village

• Tractor Supply

“Tyra, who will turn 15 years old Sept. 24, is requesting that all of the collection bins be filled to the brim in honor of her birthday,” Linker said.

FBC also will accept monetary donations for the collection drives through Sept. 24.

“Donors should indicate which of the three collection projects the donation should support,” Linker said.

Johnson encouraged people to consider coming out to FBC Sept. 23 and signing up for a Mission Morganton project or donating to one of the collection drives.

“Your hands and feet matter, regardless of where you are in life,” Johnson said. “It takes all of us to be the body of Christ, and we as the body are here to serve our community. In doing so, we honor and serve the Lord. We can accomplish far greater things together than we ever could alone, so we need you, our community needs you and the Lord needs you.”

He hopes the combined efforts of the participants in this year’s Mission Morganton will help to spread the love of Christ.

“(I hope) the people we serve will know that we love them, and that by proxy, they would know that the God of the universe loves them beyond all measure,” Johnson said.

For more information about Mission Morganton, contact First Baptist Church at 828-437-2544.