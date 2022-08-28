Residents support pollinators with garden project

A group of residents with the Grace Ridge Retirement Community are supporting local wildlife through a special project.

The residents noticed an unused area of the grounds and asked the administration at Grace Ridge if they could install a pollinator garden to support bee and butterfly populations, which have been reported in decline in part due to a lack of food sources, mainly pollen from certain plants.

Grace Ridge approved the garden’s creation and funded the materials needed, according to a press release on the project. Resident Carol Hamilton led the installation of the 10-foot by 40-foot garden, located next to the guest parking lot, in the spring of 2019.

“We didn’t know exactly what we were doing when we started, but we did a lot of research,” Hamilton said. “I asked some neighbor friends for help, formed a group, and in a matter of weeks we amended the soil and started planting.”

The garden features native plants most attractive to pollinators, including goldenrod, milkweed and sedum, the press release notes. Residents spend several hours a week maintaining the garden each season, with help from maintenance and landscape employees at the facility.

“The garden has evolved to include more plants,” Hamilton said. “I have done much research in the book I was given, went online to the NCSU (North Carolina State University) sites about plants and also to several websites about monarchs. The administration has been supportive with reimbursement of the money spent on plants and other supplies. I evaluate how well certain plants attract pollinators, and have tried new things in place of plants that didn't do well.”

The Grace Ridge pollinator garden thrived so much that the residents have registered it as an official “Pollinator Pitstop” with the North Carolina Wildlife Federation, according to an article written by Kristine Goodyear for the organization’s website, ncwf.org. The designation marks the garden as a pollinator-friendly habitat that joins a network of pollinator havens stretching across the country.

The garden also supports the monarch butterfly, which was recently designated endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The garden is registered as a “Monarch Waystation” with the organization Monarch Watch, according to Goodyear.

The eastern monarch butterfly population has declined by more than 80% during the past 20 years, according to a report from the Center for Biological Diversity cited in another press release on the Grace Ridge garden.

“Monarchs are threatened by pesticides, global climate change, sprawl and illegal logging of the forests where they migrate for the winter,” the press release reads.

“I began reading about the decline in monarch butterfly populations before we moved to Grace Ridge in October 2018,” Hamilton said. “I was intrigued by the fact that monarchs migrate long distances in the fall and spring.”

She said two of the residents, Lee and Buddy Helton, were instrumental in having Grace Ridge listed as both a Pollinator Pitstop and a Monarch Waystation.

“They had raised monarchs at their home before moving to Grace Ridge and continue to educate me and the residents about their passion,” Hamilton said. “One of the educational projects they organized this spring was to set up six residents with one monarch chrysalis for each so they could watch the butterfly emerge. When the butterfly is ready, it is taken to the garden, gently removed from its enclosure while perched on a finger. It is then placed on a flower or is free to fly away. All told, Lee, Buddy, Suzie and I have released 71 monarchs since 2019.”

She is pleased with the positive effect the garden seems to have on Grace Ridge residents.

“Residents enjoy looking for varieties of butterflies at the garden,” Hamilton said. “They have also been interested in occasional programs we present about monarchs. They especially like watching the monarchs when they arrive in the spring and late summer. I personally like seeing the other pollinators, such as wild bees and flies that come in large numbers. For those who are unable to walk to the garden, pictures are posted on the TVs in the main hallway.”

She shared her future hopes for the garden.

“Lee and I plan to tag some monarchs this year, and we may get reports of where ‘our’ monarchs have been sighted,” Hamilton said. “I hope to continue keeping the garden in the best shape possible for the monarchs and other pollinators.”

She invited people to consider creating a pollinator garden on their property or as a community service project.

“I would encourage people to grow some milkweed for the monarchs and to do a little research about the monarch life cycle,” Hamilton said. “One key factor in saving all pollinators is to reduce pesticide use and to realize that there are some beneficial insects.”