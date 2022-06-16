Residents travel to Costa Rica for fun, educational experience

Members of the Grace Ridge Retirement Community are still savoring memories of the trip of a lifetime.

Evelyn Beaver, life enrichment director at Grace Ridge, planned a trip to Costa Rica this spring and took seven Grace Ridge residents, their family members, staff and people from the community there in late March. Each participant, ranging in age from 22 to 88, was given the option to stay either nine or 12 days.

“The trip came about as a means to create opportunities for Grace Ridge residents to thrive,” Beaver said. “For some, this trip or others we offer are chances to remove one thing off their bucket list or maybe to complete it. It's also Grace Ridge’s chance to make a positive impact on the community, since we invite others from the community the opportunity to travel with us so they may feel the security of traveling with others. It also builds family and friend relationships, since those going are encouraged to bring family and friends with them.”

The retirement community took groups on trips to South Dakota, Ireland and Scotland last year.

“Some of our residents were avid travelers before they came to Grace Ridge, and this is another reason we travel,” Beaver said.

She said the experiences enrich residents’ lives.

“We know travel is opportunity to learn and understand,” Beaver said. “I believe travel creates more open minded people, and we travel not only for pleasure, but just to experience what life has to offer.”

She praised the travel company that managed the trip.

“Collette is a great company to travel with and arranged for all 29 (people) to meet up in Costa Rica at the same time regardless of where they were coming from,” Beaver said. “Our trip was an amazing experience, since our Collette guide was also a biologist and had knowledge (and) was infectious!”

While in Costa Rica, trip participants visited the Monterverde Cloud Forest, San Jose, Arenal Volcano, the National Theatre and Tortuguero National Rainforest Park.

Information posted online about the Monteverde Cloud Forest reports that the nature preserve has “2,500 plant species (including the most orchid species in a single place), 100 species of mammals, 400 bird species, 120 reptilian and amphibian species and thousands of insects.”

“The Monteverde Cloud Forest is stunning in its beauty and biodiversity,” Beaver said. “It is an amazing place to visit. Sixteen of our group zip lined through the Cloud Forest, with the oldest being almost 89. I think seeing an almost 89-year-old zipping through the Cloud Forest was truly an inspiration to all of us. The zip lining was very strenuous, and I was so proud of him. He really is a remarkable example of how someone can thrive no matter their age. His wife and two children also enjoyed the trip.”

She shared some of the things they learned while visiting notable places in Costa Rica.

“We saw and learned so much – (for example,) the difference between a cloud forest and rain forest; what is a strangler tree; the difference in a cayman, an alligator and a crocodile; the beautiful yellow floral and how the viper snake uses it for camouflage; the importance of bats in our ecosystem; how papaya is good to the digestive system; the difference between a two- and three-fingered sloth; how coffee is grown; the iconic oxen cart and its importance to the people of Costa Rica; and most importantly, something we learned in school many years ago -- the importance of trees and their life sustaining production of oxygen,” Beaver said.

They learned about various native species, including the red poisonous frog, the large black poisonous spider, three species of monkeys, the snake bird along with many other bird species, and the “Jesus Christ” lizard, which walks on water.

“’Pure Life’ in Spanish (Vida Pura), a Costa Rican philosophy, encourages the appreciation of life’s simple treasures.” Beaver said. “We saw this philosophy written everywhere. If we could all learn and practice this, what would this world be like?”

She said those who went on the trip seemed to really enjoy themselves, and she shared feedback from some who participated:

“Costa Rica was typical of the kind of travel opportunities Grace Ridge offers to members of its retirement community, people who, in retirement, want to live life to the fullest and enjoy being challenged mentally and physically. Costa Rica fit that bill, especially for the hearty souls who climbed the mountain to take on those 12 zip lines!” – Maxine McCall

“Our trip to Costa Rica was a wonderful trip. (It was) a beautiful country, and our tour guide, Carlos, was very knowledgeable about his county.” – Fred and Martha Cooke

“(We) both thought it was amazing and so much more than we could ever imagine. The highlight of the trip, of course, was the breathtaking zip line and making new friends.” – Howard and Claudia Morgan

“Costa Rica was beautiful. Traveling with the Grace Ridge group takes away the travel hassles. All the details are taken care of, and all we have to do is relax and enjoy!” – Suzanne Russell

Upcoming trips planned by Grace Ridge include Alaska, New Mexico, Utah, New England, Iceland, Australia, New Zealand and Figi. Beaver also is planning a trip to Normandy, France, in 2024 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Members of the community are invited to participate in the trips as space allows. For more information, contact Beaver at 828-263-4810 or evelyn.beaver@blueridgehealth.org.

“My friend, Maxine McCall, told me before the onset of COVID that regardless of age, everybody needs something to look forward to,” Beaver said. “So my goal with this trip was that those participating had something to look forward to, participated and had the time of their lives.”

Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.