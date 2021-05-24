Residents urged to postpone outdoor burning

RALEIGH – North Carolina Forest Service officials urge the public to postpone any outdoor burning through early June. During the next two weeks as warmer, drier weather patterns continue across the state, fire danger will be high, and in some cases, extreme.

“As our state continues to dry out and heat up, we need every North Carolinian to be mindful of fire danger and the increased risk of wildfire due to this warm, dry weather,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Check local ordinances and alerts so that you remain aware of any local and state burning restrictions that are in effect or that may become effective in the coming days.”

More wildfires have occurred in North Carolina during 2021 than in all of 2020.