Residents with ties to the U.K. reflect on the queen's legacy

Local residents with ties to The United Kingdom are joining with people around the world mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Peter Skelton, owner of The Levee Brewery & Pub in Valdese, is a British expat who still maintains close communication with many in his home country. He said Thursday was a day he knew was coming but was never quite ready for.

“It’s a surprise in some ways because she seemed like she was going to go on forever,” he said. “But equally, she was 96, as well, so it’s not a surprise.”

He looks forward to see how King Charles III will carry his mother’s legacy forward and how the country will receive its new king in the coming months.

“I think the most interesting thing that’s going to come from all of this is seeing how the U.K. reacts to a new monarch,” he said. “We haven’t had one since 1952 – that’s several generations ago. It’ll be interesting to see how, one, Charles steps to the role, and two, if there is still such a solid place for the monarchy after so much time has passed and so much of the rest of the world has changed.”

Skelton said Queen Elizabeth was a stabilizing force that saw the nation through seven decades of change and progress.

“Very few people would be able to fill the role for such a long time with the competence, I suppose, that she demonstrated,” he said. “To be able to maintain that stability and the presence she showed over the decades.”

Sharon McBrayer, a reporter for The News Herald, spent nearly a year living in England in 1995 and 1996. She agreed that the queen has been able to provide remarkable stability to the country for the last 70 years.

“Americans have really no concept of how important Queen Elizabeth was to most people,” she said. “I think she brought a lot of stability because, when the prime ministers changed, the queen was always this stable figure head.”

She also said despite deep political differences among people in the U.K., the queen was always a unifying figure for her people.

“They’re just as partisan as the U.S.,” McBrayer said. “But I think, during times of national turmoil, they always look to her because she could never be outright political.”

Skelton said the queen is a perfect example of the role “soft power” can play in a democracy.

“It’s interesting to see the effects that that long-term stability and the influence of soft power, rather than overtly exerted power, has on the world,” he said. “I think she had a much more outsized influence on global politics than people realize.

“You can question whether there’s a role for a non-elected monarch in a modern democracy. I don’t think that you can question that she undertook her duties to the very best of her ability … no matter what your personal thoughts on the system are, that’s a personal achievement of hers.”

Burke County Commissioner Scott Mulwee, whose daughter lives near Manchester, England, summed up his thoughts on the queen saying she will be remembered as a remarkable symbol of strength and character.

“What a historical figure,” he said. “Unbelievable legacy, unbelievable lady, she is absolutely her own chapter in history – amazing person.”