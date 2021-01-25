Resource guide to receiving a COVID-19 test

310 East Meeting St, Suite 101 in Morganton

828-624-0300

High Country does not charge for the test, but there is a lab fee of about $53. That fee may or may not be billed separately.

Hopewell Family Medicine

6336 U.S. 64 Morganton

828-430-9004

The practice will take insurance, and is only seeing its clients who are showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Mountain Valley Health Clinic

117 Foothills Drive in Morganton

828-580-2700

There is a fee, but the price was not listed. Testing is only for Mountain Valley patients.

Mountain View Pediatrics

100 Medical Heights Drive in Morganton

828-433-4484

Testing is for Mountain View patients only. If a client does not have insurance, he or she will get a bill from Lab Corp. for testing.

Psalms Urgent Care/Solid Rock