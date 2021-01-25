 Skip to main content
Resource guide to receiving a COVID-19 test
  Updated
covid-19 graphic

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, North Carolina has increased testing capacity statewide.

 Pixabay

For those looking to get a COVID-19 test, The News Herald has compiled a list of clinics in Burke County and the cost associated the test.

Blue Ridge Urgent Care

695 W. Fleming Drive in Morgaton

828-580-3278

Testing for those who display COVID-19 symptoms. New patients $185, established patients $102 insurance co-pay.

Burke County Health Department

700 E. Parker Road in Morganton

828-764-9150

No fee, but the Health Department will take a photocopy of someone’s insurance card if they are insured.

Burke Primary Care

103 Medical Heights Drive in Morganton

828-437-4211

Uninsured pay $60 for antigen testing. With insurance there’s no co-pay or fee unless you are a new patient. There is a fee for new patients.

Community Family Healthcare

219 Avery Ave., Suite A, in Morganton

828-391-8364

Uninsured pay $60, with insurance there’s no fee.

CVS Pharmacies in Hildebran, Morganton and Rutherford College

Hildebran: 828-397-7479; Morganton: 828-437-3141; Rutherford College: 828-874-2119

No fee, but they will take insurance. Visit cvs.com to make an appointment for testing.

Drexel Medical Practice

2659 U.S. 70 E. in Valdese

828-580-4080

Testing only for Drexel Medical patients.

East Burke Pharmacy

300 Old NC 10 W. in Hildebran

828-397-3420

Rapid tests are $75, and no appointment is needed. The drive-thru is open from noon to 4 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Go to the parking lot of Passion Christian Fellowship Church at 201 S. Center St. in Hildebran.

Family Medical Associates

2209 S. Sterling Street, Suite 300 in Morganton

828-580-4010

Testing only for patients of Family Medical Associates.

High Country Community Health

310 East Meeting St, Suite 101 in Morganton

828-624-0300

High Country does not charge for the test, but there is a lab fee of about $53. That fee may or may not be billed separately.

Hopewell Family Medicine

6336 U.S. 64 Morganton

828-430-9004

The practice will take insurance, and is only seeing its clients who are showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Mountain Valley Health Clinic

117 Foothills Drive in Morganton

828-580-2700

There is a fee, but the price was not listed. Testing is only for Mountain Valley patients.

Mountain View Pediatrics

100 Medical Heights Drive in Morganton

828-433-4484

Testing is for Mountain View patients only. If a client does not have insurance, he or she will get a bill from Lab Corp. for testing.

Psalms Urgent Care/Solid Rock

304 S. Green St. in Morganton

828-438-1117

There is a $20 collection fee for everyone, no matter their insurance coverage.

Rutherford College Medical Care Center

730 Malcolm Blvd., Suite 230 in Rutherford College

828-580-2811

Testing is for Rutherford College Medical Care Center patients only.

Silver Creek Family

110 E. Main St. in Morganton

828-435-2463

Information for fees was not accurately listed when information was pulled. This listing will be updated as soon as possible.

Southern Medical

505 W. Fleming Drive in Morganton

828-435-2463

Testing is for Southern Medical patients only. If a patient does not have insurance, testing is $100.

Table Rock Family Medicine

301 Linville St. in Glen Alpine

828-580-1400

Table Rock patients and walk-ins are welcome. There may be an office visit fee. Testing for asymptomatic clients is done from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Urgent Care of Mountain View

1101 N. Green St. in Morganton

828-330-2103

Those who are uninsured and don’t have symptoms will be charged $30 for testing. Those who are uninsured with symptoms will be charged $30 plus an office visit or new patient fee. Those who have insurance will have no co-pay.

Valdese Express Care

730 Malcom Blvd., Suite 150, in Rutherford College

828-580-7387

Clients will be seen on a walk-in basis. Testing is for those with symptoms. Rapid tests are $109, and PCR tests are billed through the lab that processes the test. Those who choose a PCR test could be subject to an office visit fee.

