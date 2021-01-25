Resource guide to receiving a COVID-19 test

For those looking to get a COVID-19 test, The News Herald has compiled a list of clinics in Burke County and the cost associated the test.
Blue Ridge Urgent Care
695 W. Fleming Drive in Morgaton
828-580-3278
Testing for those who display COVID-19 symptoms. New patients $185, established patients $102 insurance co-pay.
Burke County Health Department
700 E. Parker Road in Morganton
828-764-9150
No fee, but the Health Department will take a photocopy of someone’s insurance card if they are insured.
Burke Primary Care
103 Medical Heights Drive in Morganton
828-437-4211
Uninsured pay $60 for antigen testing. With insurance there’s no co-pay or fee unless you are a new patient. There is a fee for new patients.
Community Family Healthcare
219 Avery Ave., Suite A, in Morganton
828-391-8364
Uninsured pay $60, with insurance there’s no fee.
CVS Pharmacies in Hildebran, Morganton and Rutherford College
Hildebran: 828-397-7479; Morganton: 828-437-3141; Rutherford College: 828-874-2119
No fee, but they will take insurance. Visit cvs.com to make an appointment for testing.
Drexel Medical Practice
2659 U.S. 70 E. in Valdese
828-580-4080
Testing only for Drexel Medical patients.
East Burke Pharmacy
300 Old NC 10 W. in Hildebran
828-397-3420
Rapid tests are $75, and no appointment is needed. The drive-thru is open from noon to 4 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Go to the parking lot of Passion Christian Fellowship Church at 201 S. Center St. in Hildebran.
Family Medical Associates
2209 S. Sterling Street, Suite 300 in Morganton
828-580-4010
Testing only for patients of Family Medical Associates.
High Country Community Health
310 East Meeting St, Suite 101 in Morganton
828-624-0300
High Country does not charge for the test, but there is a lab fee of about $53. That fee may or may not be billed separately.
Hopewell Family Medicine
6336 U.S. 64 Morganton
828-430-9004
The practice will take insurance, and is only seeing its clients who are showing COVID-19 symptoms.
Mountain Valley Health Clinic
117 Foothills Drive in Morganton
828-580-2700
There is a fee, but the price was not listed. Testing is only for Mountain Valley patients.
Mountain View Pediatrics
100 Medical Heights Drive in Morganton
828-433-4484
Testing is for Mountain View patients only. If a client does not have insurance, he or she will get a bill from Lab Corp. for testing.
Psalms Urgent Care/Solid Rock
304 S. Green St. in Morganton
828-438-1117
There is a $20 collection fee for everyone, no matter their insurance coverage.
Rutherford College Medical Care Center
730 Malcolm Blvd., Suite 230 in Rutherford College
828-580-2811
Testing is for Rutherford College Medical Care Center patients only.
Silver Creek Family
110 E. Main St. in Morganton
828-435-2463
Information for fees was not accurately listed when information was pulled. This listing will be updated as soon as possible.
Southern Medical
505 W. Fleming Drive in Morganton
828-435-2463
Testing is for Southern Medical patients only. If a patient does not have insurance, testing is $100.
Table Rock Family Medicine
301 Linville St. in Glen Alpine
828-580-1400
Table Rock patients and walk-ins are welcome. There may be an office visit fee. Testing for asymptomatic clients is done from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Urgent Care of Mountain View
1101 N. Green St. in Morganton
828-330-2103
Those who are uninsured and don’t have symptoms will be charged $30 for testing. Those who are uninsured with symptoms will be charged $30 plus an office visit or new patient fee. Those who have insurance will have no co-pay.
Valdese Express Care
730 Malcom Blvd., Suite 150, in Rutherford College
828-580-7387
Clients will be seen on a walk-in basis. Testing is for those with symptoms. Rapid tests are $109, and PCR tests are billed through the lab that processes the test. Those who choose a PCR test could be subject to an office visit fee.