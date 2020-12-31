Responders line hospital entrance with emergency vehicles in show of support

Members of multiple law enforcement agencies and fire departments were on the scene that night, waving to workers as they came in for their shifts.

Trooper C.R. Hallyburton with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said he has seen firsthand the impact COVID-19 has had on health care workers.

“We really appreciate what you do and what you go through,” Hallyburton said. “I have family in health care, so I see when they come home what they’ve had to go through during the day, so thank you very much.”

Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant also extended his gratitude to health care workers.

"We are just so privileged to be able to honor these health care workers," Whisenant said. "I understand they're probably understaffed and having to work double duty and overtime, and so our hearts, and thoughts, and prayers go out to all of them. We just thank them so much, and we're just glad to be able to be out there and honor and thank them."

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on everyone for the better part of a year, but Capt. Whisnant encouraged health care workers to hang in there.

“My message to the health care workers in our community and across the country is just stay in the fight, because we really, really need you guys,” Whisnant said. “It’s times like this when people (are) put to the test, and we need you guys just as much as anybody else.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.