Responders line hospital entrance with emergency vehicles in show of support

It was a chilly evening a few days before Christmas when red and blue flashing lights adorned the sides of the road to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge in Morganton.
The display was a show of support from police and fire personnel to frontline workers at the hospital, said Capt. Jason Whisnant with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
Often, Whisnant said, hospital employees aren’t thought of as first responders in the same sense that law enforcement, firefighters and EMS personnel are.
“The health care workers, they’re on the frontlines, too,” Whisnant said. “They’re out there fighting a very real battle like everyone else that’s on the frontline.”
The display on Dec. 22 was a way of giving thanks.
“This is just our way of coming out in our community and showing just a little bit of support,” Whisnant said. “We can’t do a whole lot other than say thank you for standing tall and being ready whenever our sick come to the hospital. We’re just so thankful for our health care workers.”
At the top of the road near the hospital’s parking deck, David Everhart, executive director of nursing for CHSBR, stood in a Santa Claus suit greeting employees coming in for their shifts.
“I think it’s been a new experience for everyone,” Everhart said. “It’s been incredibly difficult. We’re facing a lot of loss every day, and we don’t typically do that. That’s been a big thing. We’re out here tonight to bring some cheer, and to make people happy, and to recognize our folks for all the hard work that they’re doing.”
Despite the losses felt daily, hospital staff have continued to show their dedication to the community.
“I’m amazed at the resilience of our team,” Everhart said. “What they’re doing every day and what we’re seeing them do day in and day out, no breaks, but they keep coming back and they keep smiling, and they’re just really proud of what they’re doing.”
Everhart urged the public to help take measures to protect themselves and their family, friends and neighbors by continuing to wear a mask, washing their hands frequently, keeping social distance, avoiding large gatherings and getting vaccinated as soon as it’s their turn.
“Let’s make sure that you get vaccinated,” Everhart said. “Don’t hesitate. It’s a really good, safe, proven, effective method. I’ve been vaccinated. Our senior staff has been vaccinated. We have done 777 vaccinations since (Dec. 17) … We don’t want any more people gone from our county.”
Ronnie Rector, who many may remember as the former chief of MDPS, now serves as the director of security, safety and emergency management at CHSBR.
"Coming from law enforcement into the hospital was quite the transition," Rector said. "But fortunately, or maybe unfortunately, I came to the hospital right when the pandemic started and working in emergency management at the hospital along with safety and security, it's very challenging and you respond to unknown situations each day. It's very rewarding at the hospital, much like it is in law enforcement."
Members of multiple law enforcement agencies and fire departments were on the scene that night, waving to workers as they came in for their shifts.
Trooper C.R. Hallyburton with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said he has seen firsthand the impact COVID-19 has had on health care workers.
“We really appreciate what you do and what you go through,” Hallyburton said. “I have family in health care, so I see when they come home what they’ve had to go through during the day, so thank you very much.”
Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant also extended his gratitude to health care workers.
"We are just so privileged to be able to honor these health care workers," Whisenant said. "I understand they're probably understaffed and having to work double duty and overtime, and so our hearts, and thoughts, and prayers go out to all of them. We just thank them so much, and we're just glad to be able to be out there and honor and thank them."
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on everyone for the better part of a year, but Capt. Whisnant encouraged health care workers to hang in there.
“My message to the health care workers in our community and across the country is just stay in the fight, because we really, really need you guys,” Whisnant said. “It’s times like this when people (are) put to the test, and we need you guys just as much as anybody else.”
