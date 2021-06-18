Restaurant inspections (April 1 to June 17)

The following foodservice facilities underwent safety inspections in the past few weeks:
Food safety inspection ratings are based on a 10-point scale. The rating of 90 to 100 is considered an A.
Ratings for the weeks of April 1 to June 17:
- Case Farms Chicken vending, 121 Rand St., May 17, 95.0
- Valdese Recreation Center foodservice, 312 Massel Ave. S.E. Valdese, May 17, 98.5
- Chubby’s of Hildebran, 511 U.S. Highway 70 S.W. Unit D Hildebran, May 17, 96.5
- Hampton Inn foodservice, 115 Bush Drive, May 18, 98.5
- Crawdad Café, 2500 Clement Blvd. N.W. Hickory, May 18, 96.5
- First Base Concession Stand, 2500 Clement Blvd. N.W. Hickory, May 18, 95.5
- Third Base Concession Stand, 2500 Clement Blvd. N.W. Hickory, May 18, 95.5
- B&B Royal Food Store, 721 U.S. Highway Unit A Hildebran, May 24, 97.0
- Brendletown Grocery and Grill, 4456 U.S. Highway 64, June 3, 85.5
- Food Matters Market and Café produce, 210 Avery Ave., June 4, 99.5
- Fairfield Inn and Suites Downtown Morganton foodservice, 400 N. Green St., June 7, 98.5
- Walmart Neighborhood Market deli, 1001 N. Green St., June 9, 100.0
- 100 Main Restaurant and Bar, 100 Main St. E. Valdese, June 9, 95.5
- Marquee Cinemas foodservice, 101 S. Green St., June 9, 95.0
- Country Bistro at Jamestown Flea Market, 709 Jamestown Road, June 11, 98.5
- Steele Creek Park and Family Campground foodservice, 7081 N.C. Highway 181, June 11, 96.0
- Myra’s Little Italy, 155 Bobo Ave. N.W. Valdese, June 11, 96.0
- The Berkeley foodservice, 330 Juniper St., June 14, 96.0
- Crosswind Café, 3101 9th Ave. Drive N.W. Hickory, June 15, 90.0
- Shop N Save foodservice, 3241 N.C. Highway 126, June 15, 92.5
- Linville Falls General Store foodservice, 8896 N.C. Highway 183 Jonas Ridge, June 15, 99.5
- Autumn Care foodservice, 309 Oakland Ave. Drexel, June 15, 99.0
- Food Lion No. 2651 meat market, 511 U.S. Highway 70 E. Hildebran, June 16, 100.0
- Food Lion No. 454 meat market, 827 Main St. S.W. Valdese, June 16, 100.0
- Food Lion No. 865 meat market, 1230 Burkemont Ave., June 16, 99.0
- Little Caesars Pizza, 204 W. Fleming Drive, June 16, 93.0