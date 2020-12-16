 Skip to main content
Restaurant inspections (Nov. 23 to Dec. 10)
Restaurant inspections (Nov. 23 to Dec. 10)

Stock photo, Metro Creative

The following foodservice facilities underwent safety inspections in the past three weeks:

Food safety inspection ratings are based on a 10-point scale. The rating of 90 to 100 is considered an A.

Ratings for the weeks of Nov. 23 to Dec. 10:

  • Hildebran Elementary School cafeteria, 703 U.S. Highway 70 W. Hildebran, Nov. 23, 100.0
  • Granny’s Country Kitchen, 3454 Miller Bridge Road Connelly Springs, Nov. 23, 98.0
  • Hillcrest Elementary School cafeteria, 201 Tennessee St., Nov. 24, 98.0
  • Lam’s China Buffet, 504 W. Fleming Drive, Nov. 30, 99.5
  • McAlpine Adult Care foodservice, 3806 Kathy Road, Dec. 1, 97.0
  • Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 665 W. Fleming Drive, Dec. 1, 96.5
  • Great China, 584 E. Fleming Drive, Dec. 1, 95.5
  • Silver Creek Golf Club dining hall, 4241 Plantation Drive, Dec. 1, 95.0
  • W.A. Young Elementary School cafeteria, 325 Conley Road, Dec. 2, 100.0
  • Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge Morganton cafeteria, 2201 S. Sterling St., Dec. 2, 99.0
  • Glen Alpine Elementary School cafeteria, 302 London St., Dec. 4, 100.0

  • Mull Elementary School cafeteria, 1140 Old N.C. Highway 18, Dec. 4, 98.5
  • The Grind Café and Coffeehouse, 136 W. Union St., Dec. 7, 92.5
  • Liberty Middle School cafeteria, 529 Enola Road, Dec. 7, 100.0
  • Icard Elementary School cafeteria, 3087 Icard School Road Connelly Springs, Dec. 7, 100.0
  • Forest Hill Elementary School cafeteria, 304 Ann St., Dec. 7, 100.0
  • Frye Daddy’s Diner, 102 S. Center St. Hildebran, Dec. 8, 98.0
  • Habaneros Mexican Restaurant No. 1, 412E W. Fleming Drive, Dec. 8, 95.0
  • Mountain Burrito, 408 W. Fleming Drive, Dec. 8, 98.0
  • Tokyo Diner Japanese Cuisine, 1223 Burkemont Ave., Dec. 9, 98.5
  • Salem Elementary School cafeteria, 1329 Salem Road, Dec. 10, 100.0
  • JD’s Smokehouse, 500 Malcolm Blvd. Rutherford College, Dec. 10, 100.0
  • Valdese Elementary School cafeteria, 298 Praley St. N.W. Valdese, Dec. 10, 98.5
  • Habaneros Mexican Restaurant No. 2, 131 Independence Blvd., Dec. 10, 94.5
  • Burke Long Term Care foodservice, 125 Camellia Garden St., Dec. 10, 96.5
  • Morganton Long Term Care foodservice, 151 Southview St., Dec. 10, 95.5
  • Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge Valdese cafeteria, 720 Malcolm Blvd. Valdese, Dec. 10, 100.0
