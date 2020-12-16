Restaurant inspections (Nov. 23 to Dec. 10)

The following foodservice facilities underwent safety inspections in the past three weeks:
Food safety inspection ratings are based on a 10-point scale. The rating of 90 to 100 is considered an A.
Ratings for the weeks of Nov. 23 to Dec. 10:
- Hildebran Elementary School cafeteria, 703 U.S. Highway 70 W. Hildebran, Nov. 23, 100.0
- Granny’s Country Kitchen, 3454 Miller Bridge Road Connelly Springs, Nov. 23, 98.0
- Hillcrest Elementary School cafeteria, 201 Tennessee St., Nov. 24, 98.0
- Lam’s China Buffet, 504 W. Fleming Drive, Nov. 30, 99.5
- McAlpine Adult Care foodservice, 3806 Kathy Road, Dec. 1, 97.0
- Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 665 W. Fleming Drive, Dec. 1, 96.5
- Great China, 584 E. Fleming Drive, Dec. 1, 95.5
- Silver Creek Golf Club dining hall, 4241 Plantation Drive, Dec. 1, 95.0
- W.A. Young Elementary School cafeteria, 325 Conley Road, Dec. 2, 100.0
- Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge Morganton cafeteria, 2201 S. Sterling St., Dec. 2, 99.0
- Glen Alpine Elementary School cafeteria, 302 London St., Dec. 4, 100.0
- Mull Elementary School cafeteria, 1140 Old N.C. Highway 18, Dec. 4, 98.5
- The Grind Café and Coffeehouse, 136 W. Union St., Dec. 7, 92.5
- Liberty Middle School cafeteria, 529 Enola Road, Dec. 7, 100.0
- Icard Elementary School cafeteria, 3087 Icard School Road Connelly Springs, Dec. 7, 100.0
- Forest Hill Elementary School cafeteria, 304 Ann St., Dec. 7, 100.0
- Frye Daddy’s Diner, 102 S. Center St. Hildebran, Dec. 8, 98.0
- Habaneros Mexican Restaurant No. 1, 412E W. Fleming Drive, Dec. 8, 95.0
- Mountain Burrito, 408 W. Fleming Drive, Dec. 8, 98.0
- Tokyo Diner Japanese Cuisine, 1223 Burkemont Ave., Dec. 9, 98.5
- Salem Elementary School cafeteria, 1329 Salem Road, Dec. 10, 100.0
- JD’s Smokehouse, 500 Malcolm Blvd. Rutherford College, Dec. 10, 100.0
- Valdese Elementary School cafeteria, 298 Praley St. N.W. Valdese, Dec. 10, 98.5
- Habaneros Mexican Restaurant No. 2, 131 Independence Blvd., Dec. 10, 94.5
- Burke Long Term Care foodservice, 125 Camellia Garden St., Dec. 10, 96.5
- Morganton Long Term Care foodservice, 151 Southview St., Dec. 10, 95.5
- Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge Valdese cafeteria, 720 Malcolm Blvd. Valdese, Dec. 10, 100.0
