Restaurants bouncing back, but not without challenges

Almost two years ago, restaurants saw their doors locked, operations switched to curbside orders only and business was uncertain.
But now, just months away from the two-year anniversary of the pandemic, local restaurateurs are facing a different problem.
On Dec. 22, Sabrina Hurt, owner of Treat in downtown Morganton, found herself turning away about 100 customers. The restaurant was fully booked with back-to-back reservations, and there wasn’t a free table in sight.
It’s a trend she said she’s seen since around May.
“When we got warmer, people were just ready to get out,” Hurt said. “We have been wide open spring, summer.”
Demand has been so high that Hurt has had to change how long customers can stay at a table.
“I give an hour and a half to two hours, depending on the size of their party, per table,” Hurt said. “Every night, I have reservations behind that … You can sit as long as I can let you, but then I’ve got other people coming in. It’s just that simple.”
Her employees stay masked up, and she even delayed the restaurant’s Christmas party over concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
“Everyone’s over this,” Hurt said. “They want to move on, but the virus doesn’t care.”
At Timberwoods Family Restaurant on Bethel Road, owner Phil Scarboro has seen the same demand from restaurant patrons.
What he’s lacking, though, are staff members to wash dishes, bus tables and wait on patrons.
“Help is difficult to find,” Scarboro said. “When you do find help, they expect a premium wage, and I’m good with that if you want to give me a premium performance, but that hasn’t been the biggest thing.”
And with business up about 20% from last year, Scarboro said he’s working hard to find staff for the restaurant.
“Without working your folks to death, you have to find ways to … be able to handle that, and that’s really where we’re having difficulties at this point,” Scarboro said. “I’ve got three positions open for dishwashers at Timberwoods right now. I’ve got three positions open for host people at Timberwoods right now. I would hire them today if I could find them.”
A staffing shortage was one of the main reasons Scarboro had to close his other restaurant earlier this year. Friday Friends had been in business for about 15 years before its doors were shuttered in April.
“The folks that are working for us … at least they’re in there fighting and trying to help move the business forward,” Scarboro said. “I had finally just got to the point with Friday Friends where I just didn’t feel like that was happening with 100% of the people there, and since I couldn’t spend any more time there, it just made a lot more sense to go ahead and close it, although I really hated to do that.”
He had offered the employees at Friday Friends the opportunity to apply for open positions at Timberwoods, but only one of those 36 employees took him up on the offer, Scarboro said.
Scarboro attributed that to employees — or rather, former employees — instead opting to receive unemployment benefits. At the time, unemployment recipients were receiving an extra $300 per week.
“Don’t get me wrong, it’s not that I necessarily blame them for wanting to do what they felt like was best for them, but what gets me is that there’s an option in place there that allows them to do that,” Scarboro said. “The system’s broken is what I’m saying.”
Several restaurants around the county have had to cut back hours and days they’re open because of staffing issues. Sharon Jablonski, director of cultural and creative development for the city of Morganton, said seeing the lack of available restaurants has made her feel like she’s gone back in time to 2009.
“I don’t know what the answer is anymore,” Jablonski said. “There’s not enough employees to staff the restaurants, so the restaurants can’t work at any true, high demand … I know that the biggest factor is the employees.”
The city has had a revolving loan program in place to help those looking to open restaurants downtown get started, and Jablonski said restaurant recruitment is one of the city’s top priorities.
“I beat my head over it on a daily basis,” Jablonski said. “I’m short on buildings and it’s very expensive to put a full-size restaurant in. I don’t know where to go.”
One of the main properties the city is hoping to see occupied is the old Carolina Real Living building on the corner of East Union and North Green streets, Jablonski said.
The owners originally wanted it to operate as a food court with multiple dining options inside it, but they’re open to a single restaurant or brewery setting up shop and calling it home.
“We’ve been talking to different folks and taking them through the property, just trying to find the right fit there,” Jablonski said.
All there’s left to do is persevere, Hurt said.
“I’m trying to, and I have been trying to, just be optimistic about getting through this,” Hurt said. “America has been through a lot in our history, and as Americans, we don’t give up. We just keep pushing through, so I’m just trying to keep that attitude.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.