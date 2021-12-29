Restaurants bouncing back, but not without challenges

“The folks that are working for us … at least they’re in there fighting and trying to help move the business forward,” Scarboro said. “I had finally just got to the point with Friday Friends where I just didn’t feel like that was happening with 100% of the people there, and since I couldn’t spend any more time there, it just made a lot more sense to go ahead and close it, although I really hated to do that.”

He had offered the employees at Friday Friends the opportunity to apply for open positions at Timberwoods, but only one of those 36 employees took him up on the offer, Scarboro said.

Scarboro attributed that to employees — or rather, former employees — instead opting to receive unemployment benefits. At the time, unemployment recipients were receiving an extra $300 per week.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s not that I necessarily blame them for wanting to do what they felt like was best for them, but what gets me is that there’s an option in place there that allows them to do that,” Scarboro said. “The system’s broken is what I’m saying.”