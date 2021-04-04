Restaurants feel strain from pandemic

Even though North Carolina is starting to see businesses open up, restaurants still are feeling a strain from the COVID-19 pandemic.
But it's not from a lack of customers -- it's from a lack of employees.
“The last year has sucked,” said Phil Scarboro, owner of Friday Friends and Timberwoods restaurants in Morganton. “It’s been one of those situations where you just can never seem to have enough people when you need them.”
The pandemic forced Scarboro to lay off 69 people last March between the two restaurants. When the restaurants were able to bring people back on board June 1, not everyone wanted to come back, he said.
“A lot of them chose to do the unemployment and sit at home and collect on the government,” Scarboro said. “It’s just been a struggle ever since to keep enough help.”
At Timberwoods, Scarboro said he’s down four people in the kitchen, short on about two or three wait staff and two or three hosts.
“That’s just at this restaurant,” Scarboro said. “It’s been pretty tough.”
The last several years have been challenging to keep people on, he said.
“As wages have gone up, we haven’t been able to keep up with the increase in pricing for us to afford to pay that, quote, $15 an hour, that everybody seems to want,” he said. “Even to this day, we’re struggling with that.”
He said they’ve turned to raises, but it hasn’t seemed to help much.
“Particularly when the government undercuts you and they seem to be wanting to keep everybody on welfare from now on, so that being this, you know, unemployment, extra benefits, extra this, extra that, extra food stamps,” Scarboro said. “It just makes it very difficult for, I guess what we would call, the low-end type jobs like we would be, you know?”
It’s not just attracting employees that’s gotten tougher since the pandemic started.
“You’re constantly dealing with not only absenteeism, but, for instance, [Friday] I’m dealing with three people out for day shift,” Scarboro said. “I have two out for day shift and I have one out in the kitchen. The one in the kitchen I know is sick, but the two out front I haven’t even heard from them. That’s just what you fight in this business all the time.”
Staffing is such an issue at the moment that Scarboro said he didn’t think the restaurants could handle 100% capacity even if it were permitted by the governor.
“Right now, if the governor was to declare 100% occupancy and no social distancing and et cetera, et cetera, and everything went back to just how it was on [March] 17th of last year, there is no way that we could operate like that,” he said. “No way. In either restaurant that I own.
He said Timberwoods’ staff was struggling Friday morning trying to keep up with the flow of customers, and Friday Friends still has to be closed on Mondays.
“For a while there we were closed for Mondays and Tuesdays, but basically, that gets down as much as anything to just help,” Scarboro said. “You can’t find help.”
Sometimes, people who get hired don’t end up staying in the business for very long.
“Kitchen work and restaurant work in general, it’s not easy work,” he said. “There’s a lot going on because you’ve got to take care of those customers when the customers decide to come, it’s not like working at a plant where you can kind of schedule, ‘I’ve got this much stuff to do and I can schedule it across this week.’ And you’re OK, but at a restaurant, I don’t know from one day to the next how busy we’re going to be or how many customers we’re going to have come to the door.”
Help certainly is wanted.
“All [jobseekers] need to do is step in the door and ask for an application,” Scarboro said. “We’ll be glad to take their application and very quickly, if not that day, the day after, get them interviewed and see if we can find them a job.”
