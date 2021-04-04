Restaurants feel strain from pandemic

He said they’ve turned to raises, but it hasn’t seemed to help much.

“Particularly when the government undercuts you and they seem to be wanting to keep everybody on welfare from now on, so that being this, you know, unemployment, extra benefits, extra this, extra that, extra food stamps,” Scarboro said. “It just makes it very difficult for, I guess what we would call, the low-end type jobs like we would be, you know?”

It’s not just attracting employees that’s gotten tougher since the pandemic started.

“You’re constantly dealing with not only absenteeism, but, for instance, [Friday] I’m dealing with three people out for day shift,” Scarboro said. “I have two out for day shift and I have one out in the kitchen. The one in the kitchen I know is sick, but the two out front I haven’t even heard from them. That’s just what you fight in this business all the time.”

Staffing is such an issue at the moment that Scarboro said he didn’t think the restaurants could handle 100% capacity even if it were permitted by the governor.