Restored car with local roots missing 1 piece

“I had ordered one exactly like this car in 1973, and I was trying to locate my old car to restore it when I retired,” Newton said. “But I was unable to find my old car, but I found this one. ... When I looked at the car, it was just black primer and just a mess. But I said, ‘Yeah, I could take this car and make it into my old car.’”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Newton was able to use the Comet’s VIN to obtain a report on its history and discovered that it came from Giles Motors in Morganton, and ran with the project from there, taking the Mercury apart and rebuilding it from the ground up before focusing in on the finer details.

“I started looking up anything I could get that would be on that car from that dealership,” Newton said. “I found a copy of the original license plate that goes on the front from the dealership and had that reproduced and got that back like it was supposed to be. Then, the frame that goes around the back license plate, I got that redone.

“But I can’t find anybody who can do the logo where the dealerships put those little metal stickers on the back of them when you buy a new car. I was looking, and I found a picture of the original, so I’ve been looking, and I haven’t found one yet that I can afford.”