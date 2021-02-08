Restored car with local roots missing 1 piece

HENDERSON — Like the cherry on top of the ice cream or the star atop a Christmas tree, Ralph Newton’s classic car needs just one more small detail to be just right.
Newton, a native of Henderson in Vance County near the Virginia border, has only one connection to Morganton, but it’s one in which he has invested plenty of time, work and money.
His 1973 Mercury Comet GT isn’t his old car, but it’s pretty darn close. When he couldn’t track down his old ride, Newton found the same make and model from the same factory — a car that originally was sold at Giles Motors, the former Ford dealership in downtown Morganton.
The bow on this restoration is the metal dealership logo that goes on the trunk lid of cars sold at the business — “Giles Motors, Inc. Morganton, N.C.” — and Newton is trying hard to find one because the car is 99.9% back to the way it rolled off the showroom floor.
“It just makes everything complete on the car,” Newton said. “Everybody can see where it came from and know it came from there because it has all the original stuff. I’ve got the build sheet, the original window sticker, everything about it. I’ve got brochures and booklets and all the stuff through many hours of searching that I’ve got this car complete now.”
The only difference in Newton’s current Comet from his original is brown interior versus black.
“I had ordered one exactly like this car in 1973, and I was trying to locate my old car to restore it when I retired,” Newton said. “But I was unable to find my old car, but I found this one. ... When I looked at the car, it was just black primer and just a mess. But I said, ‘Yeah, I could take this car and make it into my old car.’”
Newton was able to use the Comet’s VIN to obtain a report on its history and discovered that it came from Giles Motors in Morganton, and ran with the project from there, taking the Mercury apart and rebuilding it from the ground up before focusing in on the finer details.
“I started looking up anything I could get that would be on that car from that dealership,” Newton said. “I found a copy of the original license plate that goes on the front from the dealership and had that reproduced and got that back like it was supposed to be. Then, the frame that goes around the back license plate, I got that redone.
“But I can’t find anybody who can do the logo where the dealerships put those little metal stickers on the back of them when you buy a new car. I was looking, and I found a picture of the original, so I’ve been looking, and I haven’t found one yet that I can afford.”
The restoration took Newton about 13 months from bare metal to the finished product, he said. He did everything himself except the interior upholstery, which he then installed. The paint, the engine, the body — he did all of it.
Newton retired from doing automotive paint repair before setting out first to find his old car, then to recreate it when he was unable to do so — he figures it was crushed sometime along the way.
The only time he’s ever been to Morganton was recently, and it was with the Mercury in mind.
“I came down through Morganton and rode by where the original dealership was, to see where it had been before, and I didn’t know how to get in touch with anybody like historical people,” Newton said. “That was the only time I’ve been through there, and that was back last fall.”
Anyone who has information or insight about how or where to find the metal Giles Motors dealership badge for Newton’s 1973 Mercury Comet GT can contact him by email at ral1new@hotmail.com or by phone at 252-213-2249.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.