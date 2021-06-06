Resurfacing work at Freedom Park to start Monday

Contractors will be completing resurfacing work at the entryway to Freedom Park from Independence Boulevard in the coming weeks.

Contractors will begin work Monday, and the first two parking lots closest to the Independence Boulevard entrance will be closed.

As contractors mill and pave the entrance road, the park will remain open, but anyone going to the park during this time should plan to park in an alternative parking lot.

Once milling and paving work is completed, a speed bump will be installed. On the day the speed bump is being installed, the park will be closed for one day.

The city will announce the day the park will be closed for the speed bump installation on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cityofmorganton and website at https://www.morgantonnc.gov/.