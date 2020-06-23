Retail liquor sales soar during pandemic

Throughout the coronavirus, retail sales at ABC stores have witnessed a marked increase throughout the county and state.

The North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission (NC ABC Commission) provides uniform control over the sale, purchase, transportation, manufacture, consumption and possession of all alcoholic beverages in the states. The commission’s website lists sales data for all 170 boards in the state by month.

The three main statistical measures of ABC sales are retail sales, which are sales at ABC stores to individuals, mixed beverage sales or sales to businesses who sell liquor by the drink – such as restaurants and bars, and the total sales of those two categories combined together, according to Jeff Strickland, public affairs director with the North Carolina ABC Commission.

Due to restaurants and bars being closed or serving at half-capacity for the last three months causing a reduction in retail sales at ABC stores throughout the county and state, the most accurate measure to look at is retail sales.

Morganton ABC stores’ retail sales for April saw a 46 percent increase from 2019, as sales reached $369,178, compared to $253,190 from last April.

May’s retail sales saw a bigger increase, totaling $398,473, a 47 percent increase from May 2019’s sales of $271,518.

In Valdese, retail sales at ABC stores for the months of April and May were up by more than 50 percent compared to the same monthly totals from last year. In April, liquor sales totaled $131,617, compared to $85,108 in 2019 (a 55 percent increase).