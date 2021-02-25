Retired college dean promotes Black history, racial understanding

Editor’s note: During the month of February, in honor of Black History Month, The News Herald is highlighting local African Americans who have dedicated themselves to serving their communities and distinguished themselves as leaders in Burke County or abroad.
Dr. Leslie Dula McKesson is known for being the first African American academic dean at Western Piedmont Community College and the first African American president of the Historic Burke Foundation. She also is known for having a unique family history.
McKesson, author of "Black and White: The Story of Harriet Harshaw and Squire James Alfred Dula," has both Black and white ancestors on her family tree. In researching her family history, she found that Harshaw was a slave who came to Dula’s plantation after his wife died in 1846 to help care for his children and household, according to a previous News Herald article. The two eventually fell in love and had several children together. Dula left 2,000 acres of land to Harriet and her children, which became the Dulatown community in Caldwell County.
“I honestly can't remember a time when I wasn't aware of my family history,” McKesson said. “My father had a passion for history and genealogy that really took on life after I gave him a copy of Alex Haley's ‘Roots’ as a Christmas gift in 1976. He became the family griot (person responsible for keeping an oral history of a tribe or village) for Black and white Dulas, so I was exposed to a broad range of relatives, particularly from my early adulthood, when people really started coming to my father for historical information.”
History's complexity
She learned many lessons from the lives of her ancestors.
“I learned that history is more complex that we have been led to understand,” McKesson said. “There are stories that weren't told, and there are twists to stories that were told. I've also learned that we interpret history through contemporary lenses, and that rarely is a person completely ‘good’ or absolutely ‘bad.’”
She eventually collaborated with a producer, Dr. Beth Davison, to help film a documentary about that history called “Dulatown,” which premiered in 2018 and has aired on PBS.
After graduating from high school, McKesson earned a Bachelor of Science in administration of criminal justice from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1980.
“From my childhood, I had a strong bent toward law and justice, and I entered the criminal justice field as an undergrad thinking that would give me some exposure to the justice system and help me determine if practicing law was really what I wanted to do,” McKesson said. “After completing my bachelor’s degree, I realized the criminal system was not where I wanted to focus my energies, so I became a paralegal.”
She worked as a paralegal for Catawba Valley Legal Services and as a child support enforcement agent for the Catawba County Department of Social Services before pivoting to education in 1994.
“I really missed the college atmosphere, so I was fortunate to find a job teaching paralegal studies at WPCC,” McKesson said. “This allowed me to continue in my love of law and to combine it with my love of history in a professional capacity that would allow me to grow professionally and personally.”
She earned a Master of Arts in higher education, with a concentration in adult education, in 1993, an education specialist degree in higher education in 2009 and a Doctor of Education in educational leadership in 2016, all from Appalachian State University.
Doctoral work
Her doctoral dissertation focused on the experience of three African American men in higher education.
“I learned how important it is for African American men, but also young people of color in general, to see themselves represented in roles that they aspire to,” McKesson said. “I've experienced being the 'first' or the 'only' many times in my life, and somebody has to do it. But it helps young people expand their own possibilities and potential when they see people that they identify with in positions of leadership, authority and power.”
She won the 2017 Alice P. Naylor Award from Appalachian State for her dissertation.
She became dean of business, public services and academic support at Western Piedmont in 2011, a position she held until her retirement in 2018. While there, she helped to produce a training video on racial, ethnic and cultural diversity in Burke County. She said she hopes the video will inspire people to see the humanity in others, no matter their skin color.
“Society has created so many false narratives that define people of particular ethnicities in particular ways, painting them as ‘less-than’ and ingraining stereotypes that cause fear and resentment,” McKesson said. “I hope that people will one day see the color of someone's skin in the same way that they see the color of their eyes or their hair — something that describes a person, but doesn't define them.”
She combined the knowledge from her family history studies and her doctoral work to create a presentation for TEDx Hickory in 2016 called “gRaCE: Growing Racial and Cultural Empathy.”
“What I hope that people will take away from the talk is a willingness to question their own thinking in terms of the stereotypes they have come to accept about people because of the way they were raised or taught,” McKesson said. “I hope that they will venture into new relationships that will help them see that people who look different from them deserve dignity and respect.”
Community efforts
She has a long history of community service in Burke County, volunteering with many boards and organizations, including Burke United Christian Ministries, the Salvation Army, the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Options Inc., the Dulatown Memorial Park, the Burke Education Foundation and Burke Equity Group.
“Projects that I’m particularly interested in currently include Historic Burke Foundation’s effort to research, interpret and memorialize the experiences of Black people who lived on the Charles McDowell Estate at Quaker Meadows, “McKesson said. “As president of the board this year, one of our primary goals is to continue the work we’ve begun toward establishing a museum to honor the contributions of enslaved people and Black tradespeople and to tell a more complete story of the historic site.”
In line with that work, state Rep. Hugh Blackwell recommended that McKesson be appointed as a commissioner on the N.C. African American Heritage Commission. The commission works to preserve and promote the state’s African American history, arts and culture.
“I’m excited to be on an advisory board that is working to establish a statewide Civil Rights Trail,” she said of her work on the commission. “I hope to encourage historic sites in western North Carolina to submit applications for consideration and to work in other ways to promote the western region’s African American presence at the state level.”
In addition to serving on the commission, McKesson has stayed busy in retirement, working as an adjunct professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University and Appalachian State. She is the music director at New Day Christian Church. She has given many commencement addresses and keynote speeches. She is a member of the Morganton Writers’ Group and writes for the “Burke County Notebook” column in The News Herald. She also is the executive director of a new local nonprofit called Select 2000 Inc.
“Select 2000’s mission is to use education, advocacy and research to enhance racial and cultural diversity and inclusivity in Burke County's professional workforce,” she said. “I joined the organization as executive director in 2018 to help build the organization and strategically position it to move toward accomplishing its mission. My overall goal is to use a framework of history, education and law to work against racism and promote an inclusive society. My work with SELECT 2000 to promote racial inclusion in professional and administrative positions is supported by that framework.”
Many honors
She has been recognized many times for her work and volunteer service. Members of the local Black community presented her with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. She has been interviewed at various times for NPR programs.
Other awards and distinctions she has received include:
- Harvard University's W.E.B. Dubois Research Institute’s “Daughter Dialogues” feature.
- Service award presented at the eighth annual Loving Lenoir ceremony.
- Cratis D. Williams Society of Outstanding Graduates at Appalachian State.
- Ronald and Kathie Zigli Research Award at Appalachian State.
- North Carolina Lawyers’ Weekly “Women of Justice” Award nominee.
- 42nd annual Harambee Arts Festival Award for distinguished community service.
- N.C. Society of Historians 2013 Robert Bruce Cooke Family History Book Award.
- N.C. Bar Association Pro Bono Service Award Nominee.
McKesson encouraged people to look into the often hidden stories of people of color, especially during Black History Month.
“Black History Month is about dignity and equity,” she said. “It honors histories and narratives that have been hidden, ignored or appropriated. It’s about the contributions and sacrifices of a people who helped build a world power, but still struggle to experience full humanity as its citizens.”
