Retired college dean promotes Black history, racial understanding

“I really missed the college atmosphere, so I was fortunate to find a job teaching paralegal studies at WPCC,” McKesson said. “This allowed me to continue in my love of law and to combine it with my love of history in a professional capacity that would allow me to grow professionally and personally.”

She earned a Master of Arts in higher education, with a concentration in adult education, in 1993, an education specialist degree in higher education in 2009 and a Doctor of Education in educational leadership in 2016, all from Appalachian State University.

Doctoral work

Her doctoral dissertation focused on the experience of three African American men in higher education.

“I learned how important it is for African American men, but also young people of color in general, to see themselves represented in roles that they aspire to,” McKesson said. “I've experienced being the 'first' or the 'only' many times in my life, and somebody has to do it. But it helps young people expand their own possibilities and potential when they see people that they identify with in positions of leadership, authority and power.”

She won the 2017 Alice P. Naylor Award from Appalachian State for her dissertation.