Retired psychologist receives award for service to center

“We lived on campus, and I got to participate in all the daily recreational activities, such as swimming, movies and horseback riding,” Deacon said. “Many of my childhood friends were kids with whom I grew up with at that school. Staff were like aunts and uncles to me. A blessing from my psychology and research duties at the Riddle Center was that I was able to build similar friend and family-type connections there while working closely with staff and residents.”

He described the impact his work had on his life.

“Being directly involved with all the folks at the center granted me many enlightening experiences,” Deacon said. “It was extremely inspiring, as well as educational, for me to observe the quiet determination, integrity, grace and humility staff displayed daily as they assisted residents in developing positive skills.”

He praised the efforts of the employees at the center.