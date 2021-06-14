Retired psychologist receives award for service to center

A retired employee’s dedication to the morale of staff and residents at the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center during the coronavirus pandemic has earned him statewide recognition.
Dr. Jody Deacon, a former psychologist at the center, has been recognized with a 2021 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award.
The governor’s office recognizes volunteers from across the state each year with the Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards program. The locally-based organization Volunteer Burke receives nominations for the awards from the community and chooses 10 nominations to send to the governor’s office, according to Paige Pitts, Volunteer Burke coordinator.
“A statewide panel reviews and evaluates all these nominations to determine the award recipients,” Pitts said.
Deacon began volunteering at the center six months after he retired from working there a couple years ago.
“He would walk around campus and provide words of encouragement to staff, visit with the residents, and make sure everyone was doing well,” his nomination reads. “During this time, Jody also adopted two JIRDC homes. He provides snacks for the staff in the break rooms and sits with the staff to discuss life and work stressors. Due to COVID-19, on-campus volunteering had to stop, but that did not stop Jody. He continued to support staff by providing small gifts to say, ‘Thank you for your service,’ and to encourage staff to continue to provide quality care to the residents.”
Deacon took up baking and brought his culinary creations for staff to enjoy. He said his lemon pound cake and brownies with chocolate chips, cranberries and honey are his most popular items.
“I do supplement my snack contributions with peanut butter cups and peppermint candy, as I count the peanut butter cups as extra protein for staff, and I read in a ‘Journal of Sports Psychology’ that peppermint has many beneficial effects,” Deacon said.
He also collects magazines for residents to read.
“He would meet the volunteer services director in a grocery store parking lot and hand off the items to be shared,” said Alicia Lorenzo Wilson, director of volunteer services for J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center, who nominated Deacon. “Dr. Deacon’s words of encouragement and cheerleading have made a difference in the lives of JIRDC staff.”
Deacon said he started working in research and psychology services at the Development Center around 2000.
“The interest I have had in both of these areas of work was greatly influenced by my mother’s career, which also combined these areas of service,” he said. “Additional motivation came from childhood experiences on the campus of a state school much like the Riddle Center.”
His parents served on staff at a state school in another state.
“We lived on campus, and I got to participate in all the daily recreational activities, such as swimming, movies and horseback riding,” Deacon said. “Many of my childhood friends were kids with whom I grew up with at that school. Staff were like aunts and uncles to me. A blessing from my psychology and research duties at the Riddle Center was that I was able to build similar friend and family-type connections there while working closely with staff and residents.”
He described the impact his work had on his life.
“Being directly involved with all the folks at the center granted me many enlightening experiences,” Deacon said. “It was extremely inspiring, as well as educational, for me to observe the quiet determination, integrity, grace and humility staff displayed daily as they assisted residents in developing positive skills.”
He praised the efforts of the employees at the center.
“Visiting with staff at the center always reminds me of how the great anthropologist Margaret Mead suggested that the first indication of civilization is to care for another over time,” Deacon said. “Genuine, dedicated care takes time. Staff at the center do that every day. Residents and staff were also exceptional examples for me with respect to teaching me the importance of savoring every moment and expressing genuine concern for one another. They are some of the best role models I have found for reflecting the state motto, ‘Esse Quam Videri’ (To be, rather than to seem).”
He shared what inspired him to make and share baked goods.
“The snack-related baking efforts I attempt as a volunteer were prompted from recalling how staff shared such items with me during coffee break discussions,” Deacon said. “My introduction to this was with some wonderful, fun, insightful ladies from the environmental services department who invited me to sit down and share coffee and snacks one morning.”
He noted how sharing food as a way to connect with others has a positive impact.
“The coffee and food is good — the friendships are grand,” Deacon said. “I have found that the insights and common sense that is shared is typically more meaningful than much of the information I have heard in lectures by individuals designated as experts in the human service field. Along with continuing friendships, my volunteer activities are an effort to thank all of these folks for the marvelous role models they have been for me.”
He also started volunteering as a Human Rights Advocacy Member at the Development Center in October 2020.
“The Human Rights Committee is designed to provide an additional safeguard for protecting human, civil, legal and treatment rights at the center,” Deacon said.
He is grateful for being recognized with the award.
“I am appreciative of being selected for this volunteer service award and see it as a reflection of the wonderful role models I have had at the Riddle Center,” Deacon said. “As with other volunteers, I am eagerly awaiting the opportunity to visit in person and share conversations again.”
