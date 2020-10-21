Retirement complex celebrates fifth anniversary with full house

“Our residents seem very, very happy at Alder Springs, our target population residents especially,” Avery said. “They like it because it has features that make their lives easier, and it is a very safe and secure place. They like very much living in a community with peers. They look out for each other, like good neighbors do.”

Posts on the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community’s Facebook page shared before the coronavirus pandemic hit the area show residents meeting regularly for potluck meals and holiday parties.

“I am so fortunate to live in a wonderful place like Alder Springs, where I can feel safe and also have some nice people around me instead of being alone in the house,” said deaf resident Georgeanne Crowe.

The original plans for Alder Springs included two more apartment buildings and a deaf/blind community center. Avery thinks there is enough interest among the senior deaf and blind population here and across the country that the foundation may soon consider the possibility of moving forward with plans to construct a second apartment complex.