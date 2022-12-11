Retiring county manager to be celebrated Monday

After a 42-year career in public service, Burke County Manager Bryan Steen will soon hang up his tie and be able to sleep late.

He is retiring this month, with his last day at work slated for Dec. 22.

To celebrate the 12 years of his public service career in Burke County, a retirement celebration will be held starting at 4 p.m. on Monday in the Connelly Room at the Morganton Community House. It is at 120 N. King St., Morganton, and everyone is invited, according to Burke County government.

Without the pressure from former County Commissioner Wayne Abele and the late Redmond Dill, who was the attorney for the county at the time, Steen might have never come to Burke County or been its longest-serving manager for at least 42 years.

It was 2010 and Steen was the county manager in Stokes County but had given notice of his plan to retire and go into federal service.

Abele and Dill heard about Steen and invited him up to show him around and convince him Burke was where he needed to be and he needed to be the next county manager. With some added convincing from his mother that it was not the time for him to retire, Steen decided to give Burke a go.

He arrived during a time when local governments, along with everyone else, was still struggling through the Great Recession.

That first year, Burke County was spending its fund balance (savings), had to reduce its workforce and cut its budget by around 5%, Steen said. But work on the consolidated 911 Center started, along with preliminary work on the senior center/library in Hildebran.

While he only planned to stay four years, Steen ended up staying 12 and calling Burke County home.

Some of the capital projects the county did under his direction include:

Renovated and reused portions of the courthouse

Built a new EMS base 7 in Morganton

Built a new EMS base 6 in Connelly Springs

Expanded and renovated the library in Valdese

Worked with Western Piedmont Community College to get a mechatronics grant from Golden LEAF

Installed a new water line extension along NC 18 South

Built a new jail

Created 20 miles of trails as part of the Fonta Flora State Trail

Created animal services and put the animal shelter under the direction of the county manager.

“I’m really proud, too, of Animal Services, how that has turned around, and that means a lot to me because I’m a big pet lover,” Steen said. “And to see a significant reduction in the rate of euthanasia and the whole mentality of the staff that are there trying to find homes for these animals, that’s a good thing.”

Steen said another one of his proudest achievements that he worked with the commissioners on was twice conducting a total analysis of all pay rates and positions over a three-year period that adjusted employee pay. Doing that allowed the county to be competitive with other local governments to attract and retain employees.

He gives credit to all of the things that have been done during his time to the longevity of commissioners on the board.

“I know when I look back over the 12 years, for me, as a public servant, these are the things that really fulfill you because you feel like you’ve made a difference,” Steen said.

There also were some tough times during his 12 years.

Steen led the county when it was hit with two tornados, a forest fire and a pandemic. And there were changes in staff and elected officials during his time. He worked with three health directors, three DSS directors, three sheriffs, two finance officers and two human resources directors.

So what was the hardest period of his career in Burke?

“Probably the pandemic and all that it did and all the changes we had to make and you had people really concerned,” Steen said.

The county had to figure out what to do with the libraries and how to serve its patrons, where to hold court that would meet distancing requirements. Steen said the alternate courtroom the county had to create also had to meet state requirements. The decision was made to utilize the conference area of Foothills Higher Education Center for the alternate courtroom.

“Yeah, just scrambled, saying, ‘Oh, my God,’ trying to find a solution because you never had to plan on something like this before,” Steen said.

And that happened across all of the departments in the county.

“Any of the employees that had had interaction levels with the public, we had to try to put barriers up to try to minimize the potential for an exchange,” Steen said.

His career has been rewarding but Steen said he is tired and ready to retire.

“Yeah, I’m just going to need to lay down for a while,” Steen said smiling.

He said Burke County is now home — it’s the place he’s lived the longest during his 42-year career — and he plans to stay. He talked about neighbors and friends in Burke County who have helped him on a personal level when he needed it.

“And those kinds of things you don’t forget,” Steen said. “I really appreciate that and being welcomed in the community.”

He said he might audit some college classes that interest him and do some work around the house.

He’s only taken what he calls six real vacations during the 42 years of his work life.

In addition to catching up on naps, Steen plans to take a vacation somewhere warm and do some other traveling.

“You know that theory that life is two periods of play separated by 40 years work,” he said. “I’m starting the second play period.”