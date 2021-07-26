Return to school COVID plans up for talk at special meeting

The Burke County Board of Education has called a special meeting for Thursday to address a single item of business, but an important one.
Return to school plans as they relate to COVID-19 measures will be the focus of the meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. in the Olive Hill Room at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center.
Public notice of the meeting came just a couple days after North Carolina state officials released new guidance for the return to school this fall that includes, among other measures, the recommendation that all students and teachers in kindergarten through eighth grade be required to wear face coverings indoors and that high school students and teachers who aren’t fully vaccinated should do the same.
BCPS students and staff wore masks for the entirety of the 2020-21 school year.
Chairman Buddy Armour said he expects Thursday’s talks to center on mask-wearing.
“The big issue that a lot of parents are asking about is are we going to start school wearing masks?” Armour said. “So, that’ll be one of the things we’ll be discussing. I don’t know what else (Superintendent) Mike (Swan) has plans to talk about and any points he’s going to bring because I haven’t seen those yet.”
The state’s recommendations also include guidelines that schools should require all students ages 5 and older and all adults to wear face coverings on school buses or other school transportation unless an exception applies.
Additional guidance suggests that schools set up quarantine plans that allow students to be in school as much as possible by allowing any fully vaccinated person without symptoms to not quarantine due to a close contact with someone with COVID-19, as well as to allow unvaccinated students to not quarantine after a close contact if they appropriately and consistently wear a mask.
Also recommended is social distancing of a minimum of 3 feet between students and 6 feet between students and adults and between adults.
Armour said he couldn’t speak for the other board members, but he will lean on the recent guidance from the state as he goes about his decision-making and voting processes.
“I think that’s probably an individual question,” he said. “I will look at it quite heavily. We depend on guidance from the state from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to make health and infectious diseases decisions.
“So, I’ll be looking at that quite strongly.”
