Return to school COVID plans up for talk at special meeting

The Burke County Board of Education has called a special meeting for Thursday to address a single item of business, but an important one.

Return to school plans as they relate to COVID-19 measures will be the focus of the meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. in the Olive Hill Room at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center.

Public notice of the meeting came just a couple days after North Carolina state officials released new guidance for the return to school this fall that includes, among other measures, the recommendation that all students and teachers in kindergarten through eighth grade be required to wear face coverings indoors and that high school students and teachers who aren’t fully vaccinated should do the same.

BCPS students and staff wore masks for the entirety of the 2020-21 school year.

Chairman Buddy Armour said he expects Thursday’s talks to center on mask-wearing.

“The big issue that a lot of parents are asking about is are we going to start school wearing masks?” Armour said. “So, that’ll be one of the things we’ll be discussing. I don’t know what else (Superintendent) Mike (Swan) has plans to talk about and any points he’s going to bring because I haven’t seen those yet.”