"Reverse" Christmas parade set to entertain

The Morganton Downtown Development Association invites the community to join one of downtown’s most cherished holiday events, the annual Morganton Christmas parade, taking place today from 6-8 p.m.

This year’s event offers attendees the enjoyment of viewing the parade floats, bands and characters from the comfort of their own warm vehicles. Parade floats will line both sides of Bouchelle Street in downtown Morganton for two hours to entertain to all that drive through.

The parade route will run along Bouchelle Street beginning at the intersection of Patterson Street (behind CVS and BB&T) to Concord Street. Attendees can enter the parade area by turning on Bouchelle Street from Sanford Drive or from Fleming Place (next to the Fairfield Inn & Suites). The parade is open to vehicular traffic only. Visitors are invited to tune into 96.5 FM WSVM to hear holiday music and parade exclusives throughout the evening.

More details about the parade, including a map, are available at downtownmorganton.com. For those who can’t make it out, the parade will be broadcast on CoMPAS X-Stream, and CoMPAS will air the parade throughout the season.