Rezoning request stirs controversy between church, neighborhood

The Burke County Board of Commissioners will hear a re-zoning request that has stirred up controversy between a McDowell County Church and many residents of a Burke County neighborhood.

The property at the center of the controversy is the 20,000-square-foot former Grandview Baptist Church sitting on more than three acres at N.C. 126 and Frank Whisnant Road. Nebo Crossing Church in Marion obtained the property in 2017 after Grandview was foreclosed on by the man who saved it from imminent foreclosure in 2012. Nebo Crossing has made several attempts to sell the property since then, but has yet to find a buyer.

In May, the Burke County Planning Board heard a request from the church to rezone the property from Residential (R-2) to Office/Institutional (O/I). This would open a variety of new uses for it from a medical or day care center to office or retail space facility. According to the Rev. Bob Ritter, pastor of Nebo Crossing, this would open the property to more potential buyers.

The planning board voted 3-2 to recommend denying the request, but it will still go before the commissioners July 19.

“It was because of the unknowns,” Community Development Coordinator Alan Glines told the commissioners when asked for the reason for the recommendation. “There’s a wide range of uses in O/I, some of them might fit well in a neighborhood setting, but others might be trouble. They just didn’t want to welcome that into that neighborhood.”

The request has stirred up controversy, particularly in the historically Black neighborhoods near the property. Many residents worry about excessive traffic, over-development and rising property values which could result in tax bills they say could force some longtime residents from their homes.

“I’ve been living here since 1943,” said Bruce Ervin, who lives within sight of the property. “It’s just a matter of time before we’re forced out.”

Ervin believes his community has a long history of being overlooked.

“When they went in there and built all those big expensive places on the lake out there, they eliminated us. They took the sewage and went right by our communities and left us out,” he said. “They have developed that whole lake up so nobody can get access to the lake now.”

The Rev. John Whisnant, pastor of the former Grandview Baptist Church, worries the neighborhood would take another hit if the request is approved.

“Whoever buys it is probably going to tear down the church,” he said. “I think that would probably be a major blow to this community.”

Ervin shares his concern, worrying rezoning might open the door for commercial development at the expense of the immediate neighborhood.

“Leave the land as is, I will have no problem,” he said. “Let it be a church or something that could help the community, I will have no problem, but don’t try to sell it to make money off us.”

In the pre-agenda meeting on July 5, Glines reiterated the county’s long-term plans for the area to remain exclusively residential or agricultural. In addition, Burke County Senior Planner Peter Minter told The News Herald under Office/Institutional zoning, retail use would require another level of oversight from the county. He also said the property’s size, layout and lack of infrastructure likely would not allow for significant commercial development.

For Ritter and Nebo Crossing, finding a buyer has been nearly impossible due to the property’s limitations and zoning restrictions.

“There’s some issues with property,” Ritter told The News Herald. “A church that would like a fellowship hall that big and can afford it, doesn’t fit in an auditorium that small. A church that can afford the auditorium and sees it as great next step can’t afford the family life center.”

Ritter believes rezoning will help them find a potential match.

“It’s about getting more buyer potential, not more money,” Ritter said. “We haven’t even had a serious offer yet.”

According to Ritter, the asking price is $600,000 and there are no plans to raise it, even if it is rezoned. NC GIS currently values the property at about $2 million.

Ervin and Whisnant believe Ritter is trying to maximize profits without considering potential impacts on the neighborhood.

Commissioner Johnnie Carswell also speculated about this at the July 5 pre-agenda meeting after confirming Nebo Crossing received the property for free as a donation.

“They could still sell that no matter what the rezoning is,” he said. “Maybe the premise is if it was zoned a little different, they could make a little bit more money if they sold it.”

“I’ll be honest, that should have nothing to do with zoning,” Ritter told The News Herald in response to Carswell’s comment. “What does it matter if we paid a million or we paid nothing?”

Ritter said for nearly five years Nebo Crossing spent significant money on upkeep, insurance and other expenses related to the property. He said while he is thankful for the donation, the gift is now costing the church money.

Neighbor Betsy Forney does not have firsthand knowledge of Ritter’s plans or the inner workings of Nebo Crossing. As someone who lives directly across the road from the property, however, she stands to feel the brunt of any decision that is ultimately made.

“I am totally against whatever they are trying to build,” she said. “The traffic is so bad. We have school-age kids down here. It’s hard trying to get out on the road as it is, there’s so much traffic going back and forth up the road to Lake James.”

The Burke County Board of Commissioners will consider the rezoning request during its next meeting on July 19 at 6 p.m.