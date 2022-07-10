Ribbon-cutting for new bridge set for Wednesday

VALDESE — It’s an exciting time to be a hiker in Burke County, especially if you’re in the Valdese area.

Friends of the Valdese Rec will celebrate the completion of a new bridge connecting Valdese Lakeside Park to McGalliard Falls at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, said President and Founder Beth Heile.

She said attendees should meet in the parking lot of McGalliard Falls at 9:30 a.m. It’s a half-mile walk from McGalliard Falls to the bridge, but a 1.3-mile walk to the bridge from Valdese Lakeside Park.

“Even though we’ve been through phase one construction at Valdese Lakeside Park and we had that ribbon-cutting and it’s going well, this is really the key moment, like the keystone, if you would, in an arch to have those two connected and have people able to walk 2 miles between the parks,” Heile said. “It’s just really exciting.”

The bridge, a catenary design that allows for a little movement, connected the McGalliard Falls side of the trail to the Valdese Lakeside Park portion, Heile said.

But the newly finished bridge is opening the door for more than connecting the two local parks.

“This is a connection for the Wilderness Gateway State Trail,” Heile said. “It runs from Baker’s Mountain to South Mountains State Park to Chimney Rock State Park, east to west, with this one loop coming to Valdese Lakeside Park.”

Heile said it also will help bridge the gap, literally, between the two parks and the Burke River Trail that will connect Morganton’s Catawba River Greenway to Hickory’s trail systems.

“It’s been a long process,” Heile said. “Seven years ago, since I started Friends of the Valdese Rec with the idea of getting that 300 acres for the (Valdese Lakeside) Park, and from that beginning, the starting meetings, we were going to connect to McGalliard Falls Park. That was the goal. You just can’t have one park sitting there disconnected from the other park.”

Volunteers spent Friday morning painting large, concrete sewer pipes a green shade to help make the pipes blend into the scenery.

She said she hoped families would check out Valdese Lakeside Park, at least to see the overlook that’s about two-tenths of a mile down the trail.

“We call (it) Meditation Point,” Heile said. “That has decking that you walk out over and you can see Table Rock and Hawksbill and long views of the lake. There’s pretty birds to watch out there. We have some educational signage on the overlook there about the heron and the bald eagle.”

She also hoped people would come check out the bridge, and all the other features the park has to offer so far, like a dog park for four-legged companions to enjoy.

“Looking at the overlook and the bridge and just, oh my gosh, being on that greenway,” Heile said. “It just still amazes me to this day that we have such beautiful forested property right there in town limits. It’s incredible.”

This is far from the end of developments at the park, Heile said.

“Valdese Lakeside Park is not finished,” Heile said. “There is more to do with true mountain bike trails. We have about 11 miles of trail right now that you can hike and bike but it’s not what true mountain bikers want with the berms and rolls.”

That’s what the organization is hoping will come next at the park, along with a picnic pavilion.

“There’s plenty more to do to get folks out into nature and we’ll be stepping up McGalliard Falls at the same time,” Heile said. “People always say, ‘we’re not friends of the Valdese Lakeside Park, we have plenty more to do.’”

She said the group focused on Valdese Children’s Park earlier in the year with an interactive mural, and later in the year they plan to work on getting steps from the gristmill at McGalliard Falls down to the bottom of the falls.

“There’s plenty, plenty for folks to do in Valdese,” Heile said.