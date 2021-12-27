Ribbon cutting reflects hard work of organization

N.C. Rep Hugh Blackwell, who often walks the park trails and has guided FVR in realizing funding opportunities, also spoke at the event.

“It is truly exciting to see and be a small part of the park developing,” Blackwell said. “It is also exciting to envision how our connecting trails in Burke County, including those in Valdese Lakeside Park, can develop to benefit us all health-wise, recreationally and economically.”

The connecting trails reference is to the Valdese Lakeside Park Greenway being a section of the regional Burke River Trail, a 20-mile trail that follows the south side of the Catawba River from Morganton to Hickory and the Wilderness Gateway State Trail, a 200-mile trail that runs from Baker’s Mountain to Chimney Rock with a connector to Valdese Lakeside Park.

“It’s appropriate that we are having a ribbon cutting today in the middle of Thanksgiving week,” said Doug Knight, Valdese Parks and Recreation director, who oversaw the project that is officially owned by the town of Valdese. “We have so much to be grateful for in having the opportunity to develop this park, not only for the citizens of Valdese, but also for our county, region and state.”

Valdese Lakeside Park is at 1149 Lake Rhodhiss Dr NE in Valdese and is open to the public dawn to dusk.