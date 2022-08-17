Rising food costs taking a toll on local relief agenicies

Inflation and rising food costs are beginning to take their toll on some local relief agencies experiencing waning donations and floods of new clients.

Despite recent reports of cooling inflation in July, food prices saw their highest yearly increase in more than 40 years, according to the July Consumer Price Index. This is leading to higher demand at relief agencies according to Ryan Yost, food ministries manager at Burke United Christian Ministries.

“At the food pantry, our numbers are going up,” he said. “A year ago, we were probably averaging 20-30 (clients) a day, now I’ve seen 40 up towards 60 in one day.”

BUCM is not alone. The Outreach Center’s weekly food distribution has seen a 20% increase over last year’s record numbers.

This increased demand is also being coupled with supply shortages, according to Kay Baxter, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank Metrolina, which provides most of the food The Outreach Center distributes.

“Donated food product is down by an estimated 35% nationwide across the Feeding America Network,” she said. “This is resulting in food banks all across the nation having to purchase more food.”

Baxter said inflation is one of several factors behind recent challenges.

“There are a combination of factors contributing to this,” she said. “We are also seeing an increase in individuals asking for assistance as a result of rising food costs and inflation.”

Kimberly Michaels, who helps oversee The Outreach Center’s Tuesday food distributions, said there has not been a problem getting enough food, but she has noticed more “miscellaneous” items in recent deliveries.

At the Aug. 16 distribution, she sifted through a box of food to show The News Herald how deliveries have changed. Reporters saw Lunchables, crackers, frozen pizzas and a variety of other frozen and prepackaged items filling the box.

“There used to be big cases of chicken and meat in these boxes,” she said.

Still, Michaels said she is amazed at everything Second Harvest food bank has helped the center accomplish over the last two years.

“We couldn’t do this without them,” she said. “I’m thankful we’ve been getting two trucks from Second Harvest every week.”

She said she never expected the weekly distributions, which started in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, to continue this long.

“When this started in March of 2020 it was only supposed to last a couple of months and then it was only supposed to last until the end of the year and now, here we are more than two years later,” Michaels said. “As long as they keep bringing it, we’ll keep giving it out.”

Johnson said donations from individuals and local businesses to the center are also down significantly this year. She believes rising prices are the main culprit.

“People are struggling with higher food and gas costs,” she said. “Charitable giving is what they often cut back on.”

Michaels said the center is still able to accommodate the increased demand.

“We’ve still been getting two trucks every week and we’re still giving out canned goods once a month.”

At BUCM, Executive Director Alice Horton said the agency has also been able to keep up with increased demand so far.

“What we see that could be an issue is that the big food banks, they aren’t getting as much,” she said. “That’s who we depend on to purchase from so our purchasing power is less because we’ll have to find other avenues to buy things.”

For now, Horton and Yost are working to help clients adjust to deliveries of items they may not be used to using.

“We’re really grateful because we have Ryan and he can tell you six different ways to make chicken,” she said. “It has been able to allow us to stretch our dollar and diversify what we can give out.”

For example, Horton said the agency recently received a large donation of avocados, so Yost held a makeshift tutorial for clients in the food pantry, showing them how to cut and use the vegetable.

Horton also said it is important for agencies to collaborate with the community during difficult times. She cited what she calls “blue donors,” such as Food Lion and other local businesses that donate excess product to the agency.

“We get these local donations every week,” she said. “It’s probably 40% of what we get.”

She said BUCM has also begun collaborating with the Morganton-based C2Life foundation which provides nutritious plant-based meals to people experiencing food insecurity.

According to Horton, the best thing people can do to help with the challenges BUCM and other agencies are facing is to donate thoughtfully. This means donating staples, full meals, and easy to open items people can easily use.

“I think it would be nice if people would think about meals, think about families of four and what you would serve a family of four,” she said. “Think about how you would shop for yourself and that’s how you want to donate here.”

To donate to or volunteer at BUCM, call 828-433-8075. To donate to or volunteer at The Outreach Center, call 828-439-8300.