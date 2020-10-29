 Skip to main content
Rising water closes part of U.S. 64 in Morganton
  Updated
U.S. 64

A portion of U.S. 64 in Morganton near Hartland and Antioch roads is closed due to water covering the road.

 Chrissy Murphy, The News Herald

Those traveling on N.C. Highway 18/U.S. 64 near Sanford and Kirksey Drive can expect to be rerouted after rising water has closed the road between Hartland Road and Antioch Road.

Local traffic is being allowed through if they live between the city of Morganton side and Hartland Road, as water is blocking the road below Chesterfield Fire and Rescue. Those residents will need to find an alternate route.

Water also has covered Antioch Road and it has been shutdown to local traffic as well.

Officials urge motorists not to attempt to drive through water covering a road, and to remember the phrase: Turn Around, Don't Drown.

More information of any other road closures will be published as they are reported.

