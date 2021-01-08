Roads slushy, but conditions seem to be improving

“I think if the majority of people would increase their following distance, that would help tremendously,” Wakefield said. “Like always, if people would just slow down and drive more cautiously, they won’t have an issue at all.”

If drivers feel their vehicles hit a slick spot, they should avoid jerking the wheel in the other direction.

“One mistake that people often make is that ... they tend to pull the steering wheel hard in the opposite direction when they begin to lose control, thinking that will help,” Wakefield said. “Often times, if you begin to lose traction, lose control, let off the gas, don’t apply the brake, and just don’t make any corrections with your steering wheel at that time.”

Wakefield said instead to wait for the wheels to gain traction to start correcting the vehicle’s steering.