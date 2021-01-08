Roads slushy, but conditions seem to be improving

Roads around Burke County were looking pretty slushy Friday morning from the snowfall.
Sgt. D.J. Wakefield with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the roads weren’t looking too bad.
“They haven’t been as bad as what we were expecting,” Wakefield said. “We’ve been to about ... eight wrecks this morning, and half of those have been just vehicles that have slid into the ditch, no damage.”
Wakefield said he was seeing better conditions around the Hildebran area, with more snow buildup starting around Rutherford College and through the rest of the county.
“About Rutherford College and west, you see a lot more snow that’s accumulated on the roadways,” Wakefield said. “Even now, it’s just slush and snow. As long as people drive safely and slowly, and you kind of use common sense, they shouldn’t have any issues.”
In Morganton, Capt. Jason Whisnant with the Morganton Department of Public Safety said his department had responded to a few wrecks Friday morning, but roads were mostly slushy.
Burke County deputies first started noticing worsening road conditions around 6:30 a.m., said Sheriff Steve Whisenant. Most areas have improved, but there still are some slick spots, he said.
The best way to avoid wrecking in the snow is to stay home, but for those who must go out, The News Herald asked Wakefield for some tips on driving in the snow.
“I think if the majority of people would increase their following distance, that would help tremendously,” Wakefield said. “Like always, if people would just slow down and drive more cautiously, they won’t have an issue at all.”
If drivers feel their vehicles hit a slick spot, they should avoid jerking the wheel in the other direction.
“One mistake that people often make is that ... they tend to pull the steering wheel hard in the opposite direction when they begin to lose control, thinking that will help,” Wakefield said. “Often times, if you begin to lose traction, lose control, let off the gas, don’t apply the brake, and just don’t make any corrections with your steering wheel at that time.”
Wakefield said instead to wait for the wheels to gain traction to start correcting the vehicle’s steering.
“Especially like, on the interstate, if you’re going in a straight line, you might lose traction for just a spare moment, but then it will regain traction,” Wakefield said. “That’s where a lot of our accidents on 40 come from. They’ll lose traction and they’ll pull the steering wheel hard, panicking, to the left or right, and as soon as traction’s regained, they shoot off the road and into the guard rail. Just let off the gas, don’t make any corrections and just wait for the vehicle to stop or regain traction and you should be fine.”
Have pictures from the snow day? Send them to news@morganton.com and they may be used in a gallery online and in Sunday’s edition of The News Herald.